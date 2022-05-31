Who is Jeremy Urann from Dancing With Myself? Model featured in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video

Shakira’s Dancing With Myself is all set to air its first episode on Tuesday, May 31, on NBC, featuring 12 contestants. Jeremy Urann will be one of the participants to appear in the premiere of this unique show, and he will attempt to impress the judges and the audience with his skills.

The dance show will feature 12 new contestants every week, with only one of them winning the Ultimate Pod Star title and $25,000 cash prize at the end of the episode.

Plus-size model Jeremy Urann (29) is a trained dancer who has featured in several music videos, including BTS’ Permission to Dance. Only time will tell whether his talent will satisfy the audience and judges of Dancing With Myself.

Dancing With Myself contestant Jeremy Urann is an actor alongside being a trained dancer

Jeremy Urann, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest, currently resides in Los Angeles, CA. According to his website, he always wanted to become an artist and even created homemade movies with his five siblings at a young age.

The self-proclaimed “creative storyteller” graduated from Western Washington University in 2015, where he pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting and Dramatic Writing. He also completed an improv player training course from Blue Door Theatre in 2012.

Apart from being a successful model, Urann has acted in multiple movies, TV series and music videos as a background artist. He appeared as the janitor in BTS’ Permission to Dance, and he was one of the background dancers in the Season 6 promo video of The Masked Singer.

Urann has also featured as a background actor in Grey’s Anatomy, B Positive, Dollface, Lincoln Lawyer and Kindred. To add to his list of skills, Urann has even worked as a production assistant for the BBC Channel and Major League Baseball.

The bio on his website reads:

"Jeremy Urann is a creative storyteller. He works through mediums of Theater, Film, Modeling, Dancing, Writing for Stage, Song and Screen. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, Jeremy excelled in creative arts from a young age, from home-made movies with his five siblings to Theater productions at school and beyond.”

It further adds:

“Recent credits include a featured role in BTS' Permission to Dance Music Video, E-Comm campaigns for StitchFix and MeUndies, and a national commercial spot dancing for SoFi financial.”

As per his Instagram profile, it seems that is pretty close to his family as he even ordained one of his sisters' wedding. His online pictures reveal that he belongs to a big joint family. Urann is dating a model named Kenny Castro.

The dancer is all set to showcase his superior dancing skills on Dancing With Myself Season 1.

Dancing With Myself Season 1 premiere

Season 1 of Dancing With Myself will welcome 12 new contestants each week. The winner will be picked by a live audience, while judges will choose their favorites throughout the episode.

The judges' panel includes Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy, along with host Camille Kostek. The format of Dancing With Myself is best explained in its official synopsis, which reads:

“Every week, a new group of fun-loving dancers from all walks of life and of all ages compete in a series of high-energy dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show's celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience.”

It further states:

“As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it's the studio audience that decides who wins Best Dancer of the Night and gets to take home the cash prize.”

Dancing With Myself Season 1 will air its first episode on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10.00 PM ET on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far