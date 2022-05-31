What time will Dancing with Myself Season 1 premiere? Judges, host, release date and more about NBC’s new dance show

NBC's new reality TV competition series Dancing With Myself is all set to premiere in a couple of days. If you're a fan of Tiktok dances, this show is for you. Viral dance trends on social media inspired the series. Each week, the series will feature high-energy dance challenges, and the contestants will battle it out to emerge as the winner.

With 96 contestants taking part, the series is divided into eight episodes. 12 contestants will learn a new dance routine in each episode and perform their hearts out. The winner of each episode will walk away with a cash prize that's yet to be announced.

When will Dancing With Myself Season 1 premiere?

Dancing With Myself Season one will premiere on NBC on May 31, 2022, at 10 PM ET. You can watch it live on NBC, or watch it the next day on Peacock.

Who is the host of Dancing With Myself?

The host of Dancing With Myself is American model, actress, and TV host, Camille Kostek. Born in 1992, Camille hails from Killingworth, Connecticut. She was a cheerleader in the NFL for the New England Patriots. In 2015, she quit cheerleading to become a model and appeared in various magazines.

Who are the judges in Dancing With Myself?

Unlike other competitions where there are judges, they are called Creators here. Shakira, Liza Koshy, and Nick Jonas will be guiding the contestants throughout the competition alongside host Camille.

They are called creators and not judges because they will demonstrate the choreography for multiple dance challenges via tutorials throughout the show.

Talking about the show to NBC Insider, Nick shared,

"The fun [of the show] is we're not looking for the most precise dancer. We're looking for the person with the biggest energy and best heart and best attitude."

Shakira appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the forthcoming series sharing,

"(The series will) offer people from all walks of life and all ages a platform where they can showcase their talents but also their passion for dance...They don't have to be professionals. Most of them aren't. The idea with the show is just to offer an opportunity and access to people from everywhere to dance and to show their true passion for dance."

What are the format and rules for NBC's new reality dance competition?

The upcoming series has a different format than other reality tv dance competitions. In an interview with Realscreen, executive producer John Irwin shared that relatability is the most significant difference. He shared that unlike Dancing With The Stars or American Idol, this series doesn't require the contestants to be skilled.

He added that even if they aren't good dancers, they can advance to the next round or win the competition if the audience doesn't want to send them home. Each episode will showcase the contestants battling it out in 6 different rounds.

The rounds include All Eyes on You, Freestyle Battle Round, The Dance Along, Duo Collabs, The Shake-Up, and Be the Creator. At the end of each episode, one contestant will walk away as the winner. The winner will also get a grand cash prize that is yet to be announced.

Dancing With Myself will premiere at 10 PM ET, only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

