Who are Kamryn and Adriana from Come Dance With Me? Mother-daughter duo topped scoreboard with highest score this season

Come Dance With Me returned to CBS on Friday night. This week, the contestants had to perform a routine of their choice from a hit musical. The Top 7 pairs battled it out for a spot in the Top 6 and the grand prize of $100,000. While everyone gave their best, the pair that stood out was the mother-daughter duo Kamryn and Adriana.

Kamryn and her mom danced to Hot Honey Rag by Chicago The Musical (New London Cast Recording (1997). While Kamryn has been dancing for some time, her mum, Adriana, isn't a professional. But over the past few weeks, she's been showcasing her best and has made it this far into the competition to make her daughter's dreams come true.

This week, Adriana turned heads as she pulled off a cartwheel during her performance. Highly energetic from the beginning to the end, the judges were mindblown with their performance on Come Dance With Me. Commenting on their performance, Jenna Dewan said,

"You sizzled, you guys popped, that was fiery. Kamryn, the fearlessness when you jumped with that middle split, and you caught her. You didn't even lose your center when you caught her. What? You're not a dancer? What?."

Adriana replied, saying that she was a dancer now and the judges loved her confidence. The duo also received the highest score this season. Kamryn and Adriana received 9 from each judge, totaling their score to 27.

Adriana has always supported Kamryn's talent. Let's find out

Who are Kamryn and Adriana from Come Dance With Me

If you are a fan of Dance Moms, you'd surely recognize Kamryn and Adriana. The mother-daughter duo appeared on Season 8 of the reality tv series. Kamryn, who is now 11-years-old, started dancing at two. She began by taking lessons in ballet and tap.

The young Come Dance With Me contestant has participated in many competitions, including The Rainbow Dance Competition, held in Panama, Florida. Her mom Adriana is a digital content creator. She has a YouTube channel where she posts videos. Adriana also has an Instagram page where she posts videos and pictures of her daughter and herself.

The season of Dance Moms, where the team appeared, was a dramatic one. In 2020, Adriana took to social media and accused Abby Lee Miller of racism. Even though Abby Lee Miller apologized after her post, Adriana never accepted it.

In 2021, Kamryn also competed in the KAR Nationals with her dance group and won. Now competing on Come Dance With Me, Kamryn and Adriana are giving it their best every week to make it to the finals and stand a chance of winning the grand prize and the winning title.

More on what happened on Come Dance With Me

Kamryn and Adriana were not the only contestants to bring their A-game to this week's competition. Father and daughter duo Kennedy and Justin also made an impactful comeback.

Last week, the Come Dance With Me team found themselves in the bottom two and had to perform in the show out. Luckily, they were saved and performed a new routine this week. They performed to Brand New Day from The Wiz. They received the second-highest score of the week, which is 25.5, and even received a standing ovation from Jenna Dewan.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday at 8 PM ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das