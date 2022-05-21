"THEY DID THAT": Come Dance With Me fans thrilled as Avery and Jack top the scoreboard

Come Dance With Me returned on Friday night for another nostalgic foot-tapping episode. This week, the Top 8 teams had to perform a number from their favorite era. With a $100,000 on the line, the contestants were pushed out of their comfort zone. While fans enjoyed all the performances, they were especially thrilled for Avery and Jack.

Titled Throwback, this week's episode featured routines from famous songs like Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin, These Boots Are Made For Walking by The Supremes and more. The one performance that wowed the judges more than the others was father and son duo Jack and Avery. They even topped the scoreboard with the highest score.

After nearly being eliminated last week, the duo were determined to make an impactful comeback. During their confessional, Jack opened up about being an immigrant family and how his family encouraged him to work hard and not give up. So this week, that's exactly what they planned to do.

Speaking about their dance, Avery shared that there were a lot of lifts they had to practice. He said,

"We're going to rock Amadeus."

Performing to Rock me Amadeus (Salieri Mix) by Falco, the Come Dance With Me team made quite the comeback they were hoping for. They received a standing ovation from all three judges. Dexter Mayfield shared that the father-son duo gave them character, charm and chaos, which was secretly his favorite part. He continued to add,

"It was so much commitment on that stage. Y'all came back playing no games tonight. Amazing job."

Jenna Dewan was equally impressed by their performance. She shared that their performance made her cry and smile tonight. She said,

"I rocked out and I stood up. You did all that tonight. You were so on the music."

Commenting on their performance, Tricia shared that there was energy and athleticism in their piece. Overall, they received a score of 26.5. Avery and Jack received a score of 9 from both Jenna and Tricia. Dexter gave them an 8.5. This was the first time on the show that a team had received two nine's from the judges.

The judges were not the only ones impressed by their performance. Fans on social media were equally thrilled for the father-son duo.

One fan wrote:

“Avery and Jack didn’t come to play tonight. They took the criticism they got each week and brought it on. Standing Ovation, the FAN, and 9’s. Yes Sir “THEY DID THAT”.”

Fans thrilled for Avery and Jack's performance on Come Dance With Me

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Avery and Jack were amazing and that they didn't come to play tonight. Some also added that they deserved the score they got.

Next week, when Come Dance With Me returns, the Top 7 contestants will have to perform for a number from a musical of their choice.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday night only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

