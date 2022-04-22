What time will Come Dance With Me episode 2 air? Plot, 11 teams, air date and more explored

After a dazzling start, Come Dance With Me is all set to air its second episode this week with 11 parent-kid dream teams. The young dancers will dance their hearts out with their untrained parents to win the competition as well as a grand prize of $100,000.

Episode 2, titled Pop Night, will see contestants breaking into some new moves with their parents. The episode synopsis of the show reads:

“Contestants dance to songs from some of the biggest pop artists.”

The reality dance competition, which debuted on Friday, April 15 on CBS, is hosted by Grammy-winning songwriter Phillip Lawrence and judged by Step Up’s Jenna Dewan, choreographer Tricia Miranda, and dancer Dexter Mayfield.

All about Come Dance With Me episode 2 air

The new episode of Come Dance With Me is all set to air on April 22, 2022, at 8 pm EST on CBS.

The remaining 11 contestants who will perform in Episode 2 are:

Team Camryn and Adriana Team Lucas and Carolina Team Mia and Crystal Team Avery and Jack Team Ava and John Team Connor and Nadya Team Emily and Anna Team Emelyn and Nicole Team Kennedy and Justin Team Noah and Sylvia Team Saeda and Shamus

These duos will work together under the assistance of famous choreographers who have worked with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, and Beyoncé among others.

In the first episode, father-son duo Albert and Maceo were eliminated from the show as Albert was injured during rehearsals. Despite this, Maceo got a chance to perform on stage with their choreographer. Maceo ended the scintillating performance by showing a shirt that had Albert imprinted on it.

About Come Dance With Me

The reality dance competition show features kids from ages 9 to 15 paired with their untrained parents who shake legs with them in order to win the competition and the cash prize.

The parents include a doctor, a social worker, a preschool teacher, an engineer, and the drummer of rock band Limp Bizkit, among others.

Participants will attempt various dance styles from ballroom to hip-hop to impress the judges. The show is executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J.

Tune in this Friday on CBS to watch all the performances of the contestants on Come Dance With Me.

Edited by Somava