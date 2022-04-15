What is Jenna Dewan’s net worth? Come Dance with Me judge’s fortune explored ahead of show’s premiere

CBS is all set to bring its viewers another dance-reality show, Come Dance with Me, on April 15. Starring Jenna Dewan, the show will have two more judges. Jenna, who is an actress, model, businesswoman, producer, and dancer, has a net worth of $30 million.

Come Dance with Me will feature aspiring dancers from all over the country. These contestants will have to collaborate with a family member who has always supported their dance dream. These untrained family members will join the contestants to win a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"COME DANCE WITH ME features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Those untrained family members include a preschool teacher, a doctor, a social worker, and an engineer, among others, who have left their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children."

Jenna Dewan of Come Dance with Me has been dancing from a young age

Born on December 3, 1980, in Hartford, Connecticut, Jenna Dewan has been dancing since the age of five. After graduating from Grapevine High School in Texas, she joined the University of Southern California and started her dancing career as soon as she met her dance agent. Dewan was soon dancing for multiple recording artists, including N'Sync, Pink, Missy Elliott, and Janet Jackson. Moreover, she also appeared in music videos like Tamara and Step Up.

Later, Jenna Dewan started her acting career and performed in films like Melrose Place, The Young and the Restless, Quintuplets, American Horror Story: Asylum, and more.

The animal rights advocate also owns a production company, 33 and Out Productions, with her ex-husband Channing Tatum and some friends. Her company has produced several socially conscientious documentaries.

Jenna also owns many real estate assets. In 2008, Jenna and her ex-husband paid $2.6 million for a hillside home in LA's Laurel Canyon. Jenna also paid $4.7 million for a home in Encino, California in March 2021.

Viewers can watch Come Dance with Me on April 15, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

