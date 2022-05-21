"Ya’ll were robbed!": Come Dance With Me fans upset with Emelyn and Nicole's elimination

Come Dance With Me returned for another groovy episode on Friday night. Titled Throwback, this week's episode saw the Top 8 contestants battle it out with a performance from their favorite era. With elimination on the line, the contestants gave their best. Sadly, Emelyn and her mom Nicole's performance wasn't enough to keep them in the competition.

Episode six of Come Dance With Me took viewers down memory lane as the contestants put their best foot forward. While the entire episode kept fans entertained, they weren't happy with the judges' decision regarding the elimination.

Emelyn and her mom Nicole performed a ballroom routine on Ricky Martin's Livin La Vida Loca. Grooving to the music, the mother-daughter duo tried their best to keep up their high energy throughout the performance. Jenna Dewan shared that their ending pose was sharp. Adding to this, she said that the fire that she saw at the end of their performance was not there for the rest of the dance. Besides that, the Come Dance With Me judge added,

"I saw some hip action. I saw some great partnering. I loved the little arieal flip in the air. But overall, I need some fire."

Emelyn and Nicole's overall score from the judges was just 21.5. This left them at the bottom of the scoreboard. The second team at the bottom was Kennedy and Justin, with a score of 22.5. If they wanted to stay in the competition, the bottom two teams would have to shake their legs in the showout to impress the judges once again.

After their showout performance, celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield voted for Kennedy and Justin. Hip-hop choreographer Tricia Miranda voted for Emelyn and Nicole. The tie-breaker vote was left in Jenna's hands. Her decision was based on the team that brought the most tricks during their performance. She ended up voting for the father-son duo.

The judges' decision ended Emelyn and her mother Nicole's time in the competition. Despite Emelyn trying to control her tears, the young dancer broke down on stage, sharing that she was grateful for the chance to perform and for her newfound family.

Fans who watched the Thursday night's episode of Come Dance With Me weren't happy with the judges' decision and claimed that the team was robbed.

Fans upset over Emelyn and Nicole's elimination on Come Dance With Me

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the team was robbed and that the judges made the wrong decision in eliminating the mother-daughter duo.

Morgan Brinker @brinker_morgan I feel so bad for Emelyn and Nicole. They were great #ComeDanceWithMe I feel so bad for Emelyn and Nicole. They were great #ComeDanceWithMe

Juliyoncé @Juliyonce Came across this #ComeDanceWithMe show and just wanna say that 1.) the show is trash and 2.) that little girl didn’t deserve to go home lmaoooo Came across this #ComeDanceWithMe show and just wanna say that 1.) the show is trash and 2.) that little girl didn’t deserve to go home lmaoooo

🤘Jess🖕 @Jess81rm #comedancewithme Emelyn went off on the Tootsie Roll. That brought me to life!!!!!! I wanted her to stay Emelyn went off on the Tootsie Roll. That brought me to life!!!!!! I wanted her to stay 😢😢😢 #comedancewithme

Abigail @Abigail30534422 Yeah.... no, i do not agree with that decision #comedancewithme Yeah.... no, i do not agree with that decision #comedancewithme

raven. @rvnmnt #comedancewithme no because they killed it in that showout no because they killed it in that showout 😭😭 #comedancewithme

Next week on Come Dance With Me, the Top 7 teams will have to perform a number from a musical of their choice.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

