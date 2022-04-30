Who are Connor and Nadya Wayment? Come Dance With Me’s mother-son duo scored the least in episode 3

Come Dance With Me aired its third episode on CBS on Friday, featuring five teams showcasing their dancing skills.

The reality TV show is a dance competition series where children, aged between 9 to 15, participate with a family member. The twist is that the family member is not a trained dancer, but has joined their kids on the show to support their dreams of winning. The winning team will receive a $100,000 cash prize.

In episode 3 (aired on April 29), Come Dance With Me season 1 showed the first part of Bust a Groove Night. Five teams out of ten performed on stage, and mother-son duo Connor and Nadya Wayment received the lowest scores of 20 (out of 30) from the judges. They were at the bottom in the previous episode as well.

Come Dance With Me's Connor and Nadya are Utah natives

Connor Wayment is the 13-year-old son of Dr. Nadya Wayment and the duo has participated in Come Dance With Me season 1. The mother-son duo from Utah has family roots in Ukraine as Nadya was born in Chernivtsy.

Nadya is a healthcare professional who first came to the US through a student exchange program. During the visit, she met her husband and a while later, she moved to the US to start a better life.

Connor, on the other hand, has been dancing for the past seven years. Interestingly, this skill was not his first love as his interest lay in sports. Connor has tried playing multiple sports including soccer, figure skating and field hockey.

He soon realized that sport was not for him and got the inspiration to pursue ballroom dancing instead, after his mother Nadya shared a video of the dance form. Connor then participated in multiple ballroom dance competitions and even won many of them.

Meanwhile, the two are trying their level best to stay on the CBS show.

All about Come Dance With Me episode 3

Episode 3 of Come Dance With Me featured five teams who had to go through an intense routine for the latest installment, titled Bust a Groove Night Part 1.

The official synopsis reads:

"The stakes are at an all-time high when each kid is tasked with teaching their parent three dance moves that they must incorporate into their performance; the duos perform to hit songs by Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia."

Connor and Nadya were fourth in line and performed a street jazz routine that included ballroom steps. The former chose three complicated dance steps for his mother: Botafogo, Coup de Pique and Viennese Cross. Their song of choice was Dance, Dance by Fallout Boy.

Judges praised their performance, but advised them to bring in more ease and flow to their routine. While Jenna Dewan gave them 7 points, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda gave them 6.5 respectively, making their total at 20.

It was the lowest score of Bust a Groove Night Part 1. The mother-son duo might be at the bottom once again, however, the upcoming episode featuring performances from the remaining five teams might change the game for Nadya and Connor.

Meanwhile, take a look at the other four performances from Come Dance With Me episode 3:

Team Emily and Anna: Dance Monkey

Three dance moves: Jive Kicks, Tour Jeté, The Farmer

Score: 25.5

Team Kennedy and Justin: Shake Your Groove Thing

Three dance moves: Sugars, Backspin, Grand Jeté

Score: 25

Team Avery and Jack: Gonna Make You Sweat

Three dance moves: Straddle jump, Jazz slide, Moonwalk

Score: 21.5

Team Kamryn and Adriana: On the Floor

Three dance moves: La Cucaracha, Grapevine, Running Man

Score: 22.5

The panel of judges included dancer Dexter Mayfield, choreographer Tricia Miranda and actress/dancer Jenna Dewan.

Hosted by Philip Lawrence, Come Dance With Me airs new episodes every Friday on CBS and Paramount+ at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

