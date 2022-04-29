What time will Come Dance With Me Episode 3 air? Release date, trailer, teams, and more explored 

CBS' Come Dance With Me, which premiered on April 15, 2022, is already adored by viewers. The new reality dance competition is set to air its third episode on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. This week, there will be ten teams competing against each other to win the competition and the grand prize of $100,000.

Come Dance With Me features young adults between the ages of 9 and 15, who pair with an inspirational family member to put their best foot forward in the competition and impress the judges. The panel includes dancer, actor and plus-size model Dexter Mayfield, actress, former model and dancer Jenna Dewan, and choreographer Tricia Miranda.

What to expect from Come Dance With Me Episode 3?

The official synopsis of Episode 3 titled, Bust a Groove Night Part 1, reads,

"The stakes are at an all-time high when each kid is tasked with teaching their parent three dance moves that they must incorporate into their performance; the duos perform to hit songs by Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia."

The 10 remaining teams who will be performing to steer ahead in the competition are:

Team Camryn and Adriana Team Mia and Crystal Team Avery and Jack Team Saeda and Shamus Team Noah and Sylvia Team Ava and John Team Emily and Anna Team Kennedy and Justin Team Connor and Nadya Team Emelyn and Nicole

The kids will be able to choose three moves this week that they would like their partner/parent to incorporate into the dance routine. The duos will work together with the help of trained choreographers, who have worked with famous celebrities like Beyoncé, JLO, and Bruno Mars, among others.

The teaser sees the older partners putting in a gallant effort to nail the performance while their younger counterparts gleefully watch them trying to incorporate the steps in the performance. It seems like many of them will be impressing the judges because they are seen receiving compliments in the teaser.

Recap

Last week on Come Dance With Me, the two teams who went for the "show out" were Lucas and Carolina, and Connor and Nadya. The round pits the parent against the parent and child against the child. It is then up to the judges to select the least impressive peformance who can then be eliminated from the show.

While both teams tried their best, only one managed to impress the judges. Lucas, 13, and Carolina, a retired educator from La Mirada, California, scored 17.5 points out of 30 because the experts expected more vigor and coordination. Although Miranda felt that they performed better than before, it wasn't enough to keep them safe from elimination.

Come Dance With Me is hosted by eight-time Grammy award-winner Philip Lawrence and is produced by Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and 3 Ball Productions.

Come Dance With Me gives gifted dancers and their parents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their skills to the world. The fact that the kids get to perform with someone they call an inspiration makes the competition even more special. Participants attempt various dance and music styles in their performance to create an impression.

Tune in to CBS' Come Dance With Me on Friday to witness the magic.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee