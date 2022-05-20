What time will Come Dance With Me Episode 6 air? Throwback theme, release date and more about CBS’ competition series

Come Dance With Me will broadcast the sixth episode of the season on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on CBS. The upcoming episode will leave viewers nostalgic as dancers shake their legs to both old and new songs from different eras.

As the competition gets tough, eight teams will put their best efforts to get the judges' votes and take a step closer to winning the $100,000 grand prize during the Come Dance With Me finale.

All about Come Dance with Me Episode 6

Episode 6, titled #Throwback, will air on Friday, May 20, on CBS with eight teams dancing to songs from different eras. The official description of the episode reads:

“Each of the final eight teams chooses their favorite era to inspire the creation of an original performance. From ancient Egypt through present day, teams are pushed out of their comfort zones as they perform routines to songs such as “Livin’ La Vida Loca” (Ricky Martin), “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” (The Supremes), “Hypnotize” (The Notorious B.I.G.) and more.”

Dancer and actress Jenna Dewan, choreographer Tricia Miranda, and professional celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield will judge the contestants on the show, which is hosted by Philip Lawrence.

Who will perform in Episode 6 of Come Dance with Me?

The following teams will be seen performing in the upcoming episode:

1)Team Emily and Anna

Child: Emily (age 12)

Mom: Anna (interior designer)

Hometown: Woodland Hills, Calif.

2)Team Kamryn and Adriana

Child: Kamryn (age 9)

Mom: Adriana (dance mom)

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

3)Team Kennedy and Justin

Child: Kennedy (age 10)

Dad: Justin (public information officer)

Hometown: Stafford, Va.

4)Team Mia and Crystal

Child: Mia (age 10)

Mom: Crystal (preschool teacher)

Hometown: Lexington, S.C.

5)Team Noah and Sylvia

Child: Noah (age 15)

Mom: Sylvia (account executive)

Hometown: Santa Clarita, Calif.



6) Team Avery and Jack

Child: Avery (age 11) Dad: Jack (network engineer) Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

7)Team Connor and Nadya

Child: Connor (age 13)

Mom: Nadya (doctor)

Hometown: Ogden, Utah

8)Team Emelyn and Nicole

Child: Emelyn (age 12)

Mom: Nicole (social media consultant)

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Come Dance with Me Episode 5 recap

Last week’s episode titled Picture This, which aired on May 13, saw the dancers performing a dance routine that was inspired by a personal photo representing their relationship with their dance partners.

All the dancers impressed the judges with their performances. Team Kamryn and Adriana scored the highest with 25 points. They performed to Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara. On the other hand, Team Saeda and Shamus scored just 20.5, the lowest in the episode, after performing to Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross. As a result, they were eliminated from the show. The eight remaining teams moved on to the next round, and will be seen in this week's episode.

Tune in on Friday, May 20, to CBS if you want to know which team will be eliminated in Episode 6 and which teams will move forward, closer to the Come Dance with Me finale.

