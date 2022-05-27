What time will Come Dance With Me Episode 7 air? Seven teams, release date and more about CBS’ competition series

Season 1 of Come Dance With Me is all set to air a new episode on Friday, May 27, on CBS at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET), featuring seven teams competing for the grand prize of $100,000.

In the previous episode titled #Throwback, mother-daughter duo Nicole and Emelyn were eliminated from the show. They delivered a ballroom routine which impressed the judges’ panel. Unfortunately, they ended up in a tie-breaker round that didn’t go in their favor.

The upcoming episode will welcome the seven remaining teams, out of which one will get eliminated by the end of the episode.

When will Come Dance With Me Episode 7 air?

Come Dance With Me Episode 7 is all set to air on Friday, May 27 at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on CBS. The episode will be available on the network’s website after it premieres on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, such as Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of Come Dance With Me Season 1 promises to be super entertaining. Titled Musical Magic, Episode 7 will feature all the teams trying their level best to deliver incredible performances.

The official synopsis of the new episode reads:

“Seven teams remain in the competition as they perform dance routines to hit musical songs.”

Come Dance With Me’s upcoming installment will give viewers the experience of a Broadway musical. The teams will draw inspiration from their favorite musicals and showcase their theatrical skills along with their dancing talent. In a preview, Kamryn’s mother Adriana was seen telling the judges that she wasn’t a dancer, but has become one since joining the show.

Kamryn also shared her team’s performance on her social media handle. She was seen doing cartwheels on stage with her mother.

Some of the musical hits that will feature in Episode 7 include Another Day of Sun (La La Land: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me (Billy Joel), and Hot Honey Rag (Chicago the Musical New London Cast Recording 1997).

The parent-kid teams who will perform in the new episode are:

1) Team Kamryn and Adriana

Child: Kamryn (age 9)

Mom: Adriana (dance mom)

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

2) Team Emily and Anna

Child: Emily (age 12)

Mom: Anna (interior designer)

Hometown: Woodland Hills, California

3) Team Kennedy and Justin

Child: Kennedy (age 10)

Dad: Justin (public information officer)

Hometown: Stafford, Virginia

4) Team Noah and Sylvia

Child: Noah (age 15)

Mom: Sylvia (account executive)

Hometown: Santa Clarita, California

5) Team Mia and Crystal

Child: Mia (age 10)

Mom: Crystal (preschool teacher)

Hometown: Lexington, South Carolina

6) Team Connor and Nadya

Child: Connor (age 13)

Mom: Nadya (doctor)

Hometown: Ogden, Utah

7) Team Avery and Jack

Child: Avery (age 11)

Dad: Jack (network engineer)

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Come Dance With Me is hosted by Philip Lawrence, and the judges’ panel includes choreographer Tricia Miranda, actress/dancer Jenna Dewan and model/celebrity dancer Dexter Mayfield.

Season 1 airs new episodes every Friday on CBS at 8.00 PM ET and 7.00 PM PT.

