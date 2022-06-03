What time will Come Dance With Me Episode 8 air? CBS’ show to explore competition’s first perfect score and more

The CBS dance reality show Come Dance With Me, is all set to air a brand new episode this Friday, June 3, at 8.00 PM ET on CBS.

Only six teams remain in the competition after Sylvia and Noah were eliminated in the previous episode. The mother-son duo performed to Another Day of Sun ( from La La Land) in Episode 7, which was titled Musical Magic. Noah and Sylvia received low scores and landed at the bottom with mother-daughter duo Anna and Emily. The judges saved the latter team, leading to Noah and Sylvia’s elimination.

In the upcoming episode, the remaining six teams will be seen grooving to hit songs. By the end of Come Dance With Me Episode 8, yet one more team will have been sent home.

When will Come Dance With Me Season 1 Episode 8 air?

Come Dance With Me Episode 8 is all set to air on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on CBS. Those who wish to watch it later can do so on the network’s website, where the episode will be available after it premieres on the channel.

Viewers can opt for several live streaming services to get the channel and watch the episode. Some of the best TV service providers include Sling, Philo, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of Come Dance With Me Season 1 promises to be epic. In a preview clip shared on Instagram, one team is seen creating history by receiving the perfect score, 30/30, for the first time in the history of the show.

The official synopsis of Episode 8, titled Jet Setters, reads:

“Six teams perform dances inspired by their dream destinations, and one team makes history when they receive the first-ever perfect score in the competition.”

Dynamite (BTS), How Far I’ll Go (Kurt Hugo Schneider and Diamond White), Despacito (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee), and many more hit songs will accompany the performances of the participants.

The six parent-child teams to perform in Come Dance With Me Episode 8 include:

1) Team Avery and Jack from Phoenix, Arizona

Child: Avery (age 11)

Dad: Jack (network engineer)

2) Team Connor and Nadya from Ogden, Utah

Child: Connor (age 13)

Mom: Nadya (doctor)

3) Team Kennedy and Justin from Stafford, Virginia

Child: Kennedy (age 10)

Dad: Justin (public information officer)

4) Team Kamryn and Adriana from Phoenix, Arizona

Child: Kamryn (age 9)

Mom: Adriana (dance mom/digital creator)

5) Team Mia and Crystal from Lexington, South Carolina

Child: Mia (age 10)

Mom: Crystal (preschool teacher)

6) Team Emily and Anna from Woodland Hills, California

Child: Emily (age 12)

Mom: Anna (interior designer)

The teams will have to deliver performances, inspired by their dream destinations. While Avery and Jack’s dance will feature their dream visit to Paris, Adriana will be seen showcasing an underwater theme. The latter posted a picture of their performance on social media and called it “a trip of a lifetime” in the caption.

The teams are competing to win a $100,000 grand prize and the title in the very first season. The panel of judges features Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda, along with host Philip Lawrence. Come Dance With Me airs new episodes every Friday on CBS at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET), and the finale will be held on June 24, 2022.

