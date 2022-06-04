Come Dance With Me Episode 8 elimination: Judges save Kamryn and Adrianna over Connor and Nadya

Come Dance With Me returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Friday night. Titled Jet Setters, the top six contestants battled it out for a spot in the semi-finals. This week, the teams gave their best shot by performing impeccably. It was inspired by their dream destination.

Sadly, not all could advance to the next round. One team's journey was brought to an end as they were sent home. It was none other than Connor and Nadya.

The mother-son duo hailing from Utah performed to Dynamite by BTS. Though they gave their best, the duo's performance wasn't up to the judge's expectations. They received an overall score of 22.5, the lowest this week. This automatically puts them in the bottom two.

Joining Connor and Nadya in the bottom two were Kamryn and Adriana. The mother-daughter duo received an overall score of 25 for their performance of How Far I'll Go by Kurt Hugo Schneider & Diamond White. The two teams had to battle it out in the final Showout to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

Story continues below ad

Freestyling for a chance to stay in the competition, all three judges saved Kamryn and Adriana. This was not the first time Connor and Nadya had been in the bottom two. The duo had received low scores before this week but somehow managed to make it through. Sadly, their time on the show has to end on Friday night after their final Showout performance.

More on what happened in episode 8 of Come Dance With Me

Though it was sad to see Connor and his mum Nadiya get eliminated, this week, viewers also witnessed this season's first-ever perfect score. The father-and-daughter duo Kennedy & Justin have been bringing the heat to the competition with their impeccable moves.

This Friday, on Come Dance With Me, the duo lit the stage on fire with their Tango performance. They performed to Santa María (Del Buen Ayre) by the Gotan Project. Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield, and Tricia Miranda were so impressed by the performance they didn't have a single critique to offer. Dexter also whipped out his fan for the team.

Story continues below ad

CBS @CBS Routines



Looks like we'll be needing to be book a trip in the near future! What was your favorite performance of the night?



Join us next Friday for more TheseRoutinesLooks like we'll be needing to be book a trip in the near future!What was your favorite performance of the night?Join us next Friday for more #ComeDanceWithMe on CBS. These 👏 Routines 👏Looks like we'll be needing to be book a trip in the near future! 👀 What was your favorite performance of the night? Join us next Friday for more #ComeDanceWithMe on CBS. https://t.co/9iY5PzZ2AF

While that wasn't shocking enough, the judges left Kennedy and Justin speechless by giving them an overall score of 30. In season one of Come Dance With Me, this is the first time that anyone has received a perfect score.

The other dancers who advanced to the semi-finals were Emily & Anna. They received an overall score of 26.5 for their performance of Mambo by Nikki Vianna, Mia & Crystal performed to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. They received a score of 25.5. Avery and Jack received an overall score of 29 for their performance of Lights by Ellie Goulding.

Story continues below ad

CBS @CBS What is YOUR dream destination you'd love to visit? #ComeDanceWithMe What is YOUR dream destination you'd love to visit? #ComeDanceWithMe https://t.co/XE6GafoPlQ

What to expect from Episode 9 on Come Dance With Me

Next week in the semi-finals, the Top 5 contestants will go head to head for a chance to win the $100,000 grand cash prize on Come Dance With Me. Titled Heroes Night, the contestants will have to perform a number based on a superhero of their choice.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday night only on CBS at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far