Who are Mia and Crystal from Come Dance With Me? Mother-daughter duo lit the stage on fire 

Come Dance With Me returned to CBS on Friday night for an all-new groovy episode. Titled Jet Setters, the contestants took viewers on a trip around the world. Top 6 teams gave performances that were inspired by their dream destination.

In the hunt for the grand prize of $100,000, the duos brought their best foot forward. One such team who lit the stage on fire was the mother-daughter duo, Mia and Crystal.

Mia and Crystal took us to the caribbean island of Puerto Rico. They performed a latin number to Despacito by Luis Fonsi. While Mia has been dancing for some time, her mum Crystal isn't a professional.

But over the past few weeks, Crystal has been showcasing her best moves and inching closer to the grand prize in order to make her daughter's dreams come true.

Judges Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda were impressed with the mother-daughter duo's performance. Dexter gave the Come Dance With Me team a fan.

Jenna opined that Crystal has improved a lot since her first performance. She added that the next level for her was the same as her daughter. Jenna also shared that Crystal can only go up from here.

Crystal has always been beside her daughter and supported her talent. Here's more you need to know about the mother-daughter duo.

Who are Mia and Crystal from Come Dance With Me

11-year-old Mia hails from Lexington and has been dancing since the age of three. Dancing for over eight years, Come Dance With Me is not the first dance competition Mia has participated in.

The young dancer has competed in various other competitions that include, Legacy Dance Competition and Encore DCS. Mia is a part of the Southern Strutt Dance Company and has won multiple awards at such a young age.

Mia's passion and love for dance doesn't come as a shock, with her family being filled with dancers. Crystal has two brothers who are professional dancers, with one of them also being a choreographer. Her Instagram profile is run by her mother and her feed showcases her love for dancing.

The contestant recently revealed that she won Miss Beechwood 6th Grade. Mia's mum is her dance partner on Come Dance With Me. However, it was a difficult decision for Crystal to step onto the show as she is suffering from chronic back pain. She decided to participate in the competition to support her daughter's dreams.

More on what happened on Come Dance With Me

Come Dance With Me returned for episode 8 on Friday night. The top 6 fought for a spot in the semi-finals. The contestants gave impeccable performances, but ultimately one team had to get eliminated. After the judges watched all the performances, two teams were condemned to the bottom due to low scores.

Kamryn and Adrianna, along with Connor and Nadya, were the two teams in the bottom two. Fighting for a chance to make it to the next round, the two sides had to battle it out in the Showout. Ultimately, the judges saved Kamryn and Adrianna by eliminating the mother-son duo.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday night on CBS at 8.00 PM ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

