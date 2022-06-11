Come Dance With Me Episode 9: Fans are impressed with Jack and Avery's superhero performance 

CBS' Come Dance With Me Season 1 returned for another groovy episode on Friday (June 10) night. Titled Heroes Night, the episode saw the top 5 contestants grace the stage once again and fight for a chance to make it to the semi-finals. The first team of the night was father-son duo Jack and Avery. They lit the stage on fire with their performance and fans couldn't get enough.

This week, the contestants were asked to create their own superpowers. Jack and Avery opened up the night with their performance that received raving comments from the judges. The superhero power they chose was 'Ignite.' They danced to #thatPOWER by will.i.am feat. Justin Bieber.

After their electrifying routine on Come Dance With Me, fans took to social media and shared that it was a good way to start the night.

Fans amazed by Avery and Jack's performance on Come Dance With Me

Fans raved on Twitter about the duo's great performance. Some also said that they hoped the father-son duo would make it through to the semi-finals.

Niecy @NycLadi 🏿 🏿 🏿 🏿 27.5 Avery & jack has been my favorites from beginning..🏿 27.5 #cdwm Avery & jack has been my favorites from beginning.. 👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿 27.5 #cdwm

More details about Jack and Avery's performance on Come Dance With Me

Last week, the father-son duo received a score of 28 on Come Dance With Me after their performance. They also shared that they wanted to light up the dance floor and show everyone that they have what it takes to make it to the semi-finale. They wanted to continue their good streak this week and put their best foot forward.

Their choreographer for the week, Nika Kljun, was equally taken up by their hard work and improvement over the past few weeks. During her confessional, she shared that she was the choreographer for Jack and Avery during week three, and she got a chance to work with them again. Nika added they have improved so much since the earlier stages of the competition.

Speaking about his hero, Avery shared that it was his father. The reason was because his dad spent more hours working and rehearsing at home.

After the duo's performance, Dexter Mayfield commented that it was supercharged. He shared that it was a lot of fun and that the bucking grooves were powerful. He praised their overall performance and said that he couldn't wait to see what they would bring to the stage if they made it through this week.

Come Dance With Me judge Jenna Dewan commented that the duo lit the stage on fire with their performance. She added:

"That was awesome, I can't get over the growth and improvement of you two on the show, it is so amazing to watch. Avery when you were above Jack and you were controlling him with your arm and there was a 'tick tick tick' that was fire, bold strength, I loved this."

Jenna said that she could see Jack having fun on stage. Hip-hop professional Tricia shared that she felt she was watching will.i.am and Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas dance together. The routine was quite powerful, according to her. After their performance, Jack and Avery received a total score of 27.5.

Come Dance With Me airs every Friday night at 8 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far