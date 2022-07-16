How old is Sydney from Love Island USA? Season 4 islander’s dream job is to be “a trophy wife”

Peacock is bringing its viewers the much-awaited dating show, Love Island USA season 4, premiering on July 19. With 10 fresh singletons, the show is set to start on a hotter note with steamier games. One of the singletons appearing in the new season is Houston native Sydney Paight, who dreams of becoming a 'trophy wife' someday.

Season 4 of Love Island USA will feature young, hot men desiring to find the love of their lives. They will have to perform certain tasks as couples. Subsequently, they will only succeed if they have great chemistry with their partners. Moreover, the couple that can make it to the end will win a grand prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Throughout their stay, temptations will rise, and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Sydney Paight from Love Island USA is an operations manager for a tech startup

Although Sydney Paight has a weird dream of becoming a trophy wife, she does hold an actual degree and a distinguished job. The 22-year-old holds a degree in Business Marketing from Texas Tech University's Rawls College of Business. While studying, she also worked in retail for J.C Penny in 2017.

She was an efficient employee as she managed to sell products worth $3000 in a small amount of time. She did so through a strategic assessment of customer-to-product relations via the company's credit card sales. By 2019, she joined Palm Beach Tan as a sales consultant, working directly with higher management to design marketing strategies.

After passing out of university in 2021, she started doing an internship at Chevron as a social recruitment specialist. The young girl worked there for quite some time and then moved on to another company named ADP, which provides human resource services in New Jersey.

Paight worked there as an associate district manager for three months in 2021. With a great amount of experience, she switched to BrandArmy, a digital marketing company in Los Angeles. She currently works for a tech startup company as an operations manager.

Although she has hustled a lot, she does not desire to work in the future. Instead, she wishes to become a trophy wife.

Also, Sydney has introduced herself as a Paris Hilton-obsessed person who does not have great memories of wine. This is because she once got six stitches on her chin after drunkenly falling over.

Moreover, looking at the Love Island USA contestant's bio, she is highly into traveling and is a fashionista who always likes to keep her fashion game on point.

Viewers can watch the premiere of season 4 of Love Island USA on July 19 on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far