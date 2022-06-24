What time will Would It Kill You to Laugh? air on Peacock? Release date, cast and more details explored

Would It Kill You to Laugh? is Kate Berlant and John Early's upcoming sketch comedy special set to premiere on Peacock on June 24, 2022. The one-hour special, directed by Andrew DeYoung, was inspired by an awkward Three's Company reunion. It will feature Berlant and Early playing comically exaggerated versions of themselves.

The special, which also has a cameo from TV journalist Meredith Vieira, is expected to be released at 3 am ET since that's when the network usually airs new releases. After having done comedy together for over a decade, Berland and Early's Would It Kill You to Laugh? is their most ambitious venture yet.

Would It Kill You to Laugh?: Release date, time, and where to watch

Directed by Andrew DeYoung and produced by A24, the comedy sketch special starring Kate Berlant and John Early will premiere on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The sketch is expected to air at 3 am ET on June 24, 2022 as that is when the streamer usually uploads new releases.

The special was announced back in March and is the comedy duo's second project with director Andrew DeYoung. He had previously worked with Berlant and Early on 555. The three are also co-writers and producers of the upcoming comedy special.

Katie Hockmeyer, the executive VP of late night programming and comedy specials for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement,

"We are beyond excited that Kate and John are bringing their comedic talents to Peacock. This one-of-a-kind special is so brilliant and fun and we can’t wait for our audience to see this magic."

What is Would It Kill You to Laugh? about?

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early is Peacock's upcoming comedy sketch special, which will feature the comedy duo playing exaggerated versions of themselves. They will portray comedy partners who have reunited years after a very public fallout, interviewed on a talk show by TV journalist Meredith Vieira.

The premise of the sketch was inspired by a real-life fallout between Three's Company stars Suzanne Somers and Joyce DeWitt, who reunited after 30 years to talk about their history.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John Early, while talking about the origins of his friendship with Berlant and their work together, mentioned that the reunion video of Suzanne Somers and Joyce DeWitt was one of the first things that the duo watched together and that they found their comedic path organically from there.

Other sketches in the special show Berlant and Early in bizarre roles, all of which are sure to comprise a side-splitting comedy special, as evidenced by the trailer.

Who stars in Would It Kill You to Laugh?

The one-hour comedy sketch special will feature Kate Berlant and John Early, a comedy duo who have worked together for over a decade. One of their most notable projects include 555, a Vimeo miniseries, wherein the pair perform shorts together. The two have also appeared in the series Search Party, which also stars Alia Shawkat and John Paul Reynolds.

Early was recently seen in the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, and has also appeared in movies like Other People, The Disaster Artist, and Late Night. Berlant has made appearances in films like Sorry to Bother You and Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood. She is also set to appear in the upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling and the TV adaptation of A League of their Own.

The special will also feature a cameo by TV journalist Meredith Vieira. She is the Emmy-winning host of NBC's morning news show Today and the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Would It Kill You to Laugh? will premiere on Peacock on June 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far