We Own This City: Who is Wayne Jenkins from the miniseries? 

We Own This City has finally dropped on HBO Max and is all set to tell the story of the other side of the world of crime. The show, based on a non-fiction book of the same name by journalist Justin Fenton, narrates the story of corrupt police officers who exploit power.

The miniseries portrays the history of the infamous and corrupt Baltimore Police Department, especially the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), who were engaging in all kinds of criminal activities, and how this eventually led to their arrest.

Following a non-linear narrative, the series will move back and forth and bring to light the criminal activities of the Baltimore cops and how they were finally taken to prison.

One such cop who remains famous in the history of Baltimore is ex-Sergeant Wayne Jenkins and here is everything to know about him.

Who is Wayne Jenkins from We Own This City?

Wayne Jenkins joined Baltimore's police department way back in 2003 as a beat cop patrolling the streets of Baltimore. During hia time in the department, Jenkins was involved in numerous arrests and surprisingly, all of them had resulted in injuries of the people he took into custody. It was clear that Wayne was abusive and used brute force whichever way he wanted, exploiting the sanctity of his badge.

Despite numerous complaints against Wayne Jenkins, he remained a Baltimore Police officer and later joined the GTTF in 2007, where he was involved in tracking down drugs and guns. He followed his abusive principles here too and things soon got worse. He got involved in nefarious activities like planting evidence and taking bribes in the form of money and even drugs.

Jenkins is at the center of We Own This City and the series opens its first episode with a scene where the infamous officer is seen addressing his unit, talking about police brutality and how it is necessary to make arrests as a cop. The speech itself is starkly problematic and gives viewers an insight into the kind of cops the series will be dealing with and the angle the story will take.

What happened to Jenkins?

Thanks to the efforts of investigators, Wayne Jenkins was finally arrested and put behind bars in 2017. Due to the wrongdoings of the cops in the Baltimore Division, an investigation was carried out to target abusive cops who had complaints against them. These investigations into the GTTF led to the arrest of eight officers who were charged with various offenses such as racketeering, abuse, taking bribes, and harassing civilians.

Jenkins was one of the eight cops and was charged with two counts of racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, aiding and abetting, two counts of robbery and aiding and abetting, and two counts of possession of a firearm in February 2017. But this was not the end of it and further charges were later brought up against him.

Wayne finally pled guilty to one count of racketeering, two counts of robbery, one count of destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, and four counts of deprivation of rights in November 2017. Following this, he was placed in a federal prison in Kentucky for a 25-year-long sentence. We Own This City is all set to chronicle the story of Wayne and show how he was arrested for his crimes.

Catch We Own This City to learn more about the nefarious ways of Wayne Jenkins.

