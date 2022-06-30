Who is Cashel Barnett? Meet the model and musician from The Challenge: USA

Love Island's Cashel Barnett will be seen on The Challenge: USA, which will debut on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Fans can also stream episodes on Paramount Plus.

Cashel is one of 28 reality TV faces from shows like The Amazing Race, Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother who will be a part of the spin-off of MTV's The Challenge.

The official synopsis of the new show reads:

"Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents."

All about The Challenge: USA contestant Cashel Barnett

Cashel Barnett was a popular member of the Love Island USA Season 1 cast. The dating reality show on CBS followed a 24 hour format where its single contestants were given a chance to form love connections with each other.

The CBS website describes The Challenge: USA contestant as “a romantic who wears his heart on his sleeve.”

In fact, the old-school romantic said that he had “never used a dating app” before coming on the show, “because he prefers to meet women in person”.

Interestingly, Cashel hit it off with co-contestant Kyra Green. She dumped him on the show but the two were said to be in an on-off relationship post the shooting. However, the relationship didn’t last.

Born and brought up in Sacramento, California, Cashel has a Bachelor’s degree majoring in English language and literature from Fordham University. With a minor in business administration, Cashel was an athlete in college.

The reality TV star was a part of the Men's Water Polo team and the university’s Men’s Rugby Club, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His love for music is well known, but the suave player also loves to surf, skate, ski and snowboard.

Cashel has been working at the Device Brewing Company in Sacramento as an assistant for the past five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The musician has also been working as a model for more than a decade with brands such as American Eagle, Ralph Lauren and Kohl's as some of his clients. Cashel also worked as a personal stylist with Polo Ralph Lauren for a year in New York.

About The Challenge: USA

Cashel will be seen on The Challenge: USA competing with other familiar reality TV show winners and contestants for a chance to win a whopping $500,000. The show will have one male and female champion who will go on to compete in Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: World Championship tournament.

The Buenos Aires-based show will have T.J. Lavin as the host. In a teaser for the upcoming show, T.J. can be seen addressing the contestants.

He told the contestants of The Challenge: USA:

"You are all here because you are the greatest competitors from CBS reality shows and to claim the title of America’s best. Only the best will advance to face Challenge winners and vets from around the world in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ streaming later this year."

Tune into The Challenge: USA on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus throughout the summer.

