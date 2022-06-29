The Challenge USA cast list: Tiffany Mitchell, Tyson Apostol and others to compete in CBS’ new reality show

The Challenge USA is coming to screens with 28 reality stars from The Amazing Race, Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother. The show will debut on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus throughout the summer.

Filmed in Buenos Aires, T.J. Lavin will host the “most unpredictable and cutthroat game,” The Challenge USA. The show will declare one male and one female contestant champions by the end of the season who will win $500,000. The winners will then go on to compete in the upcoming Paramount+ tournament, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

Cast list of The Challenge USA

The Challenge USA is a spin-off of MTV's long-running reality television series The Challenge. The 28 members of the cast list include reality show winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen, Sarah Lacina, and Justine Ndiba, among others.

1) Tiffany Mitchell - Big Brother

Tiffany Mitchell appeared as a houseguest on season 23 of Big Brother. The 40-year-old phlebotomist and mother describes herself as “kind, funny and outgoing,” but she was considered the mastermind of the dominant Cookout alliance on Big Brother 23. Mitchell is obsessed with horoscopes, and although she came in 6th place, she still won America’s Favorite Houseguest title on Big Brother.

2)Tyson Apostol – Survivor

A four-time Survivor contestant and winner of Survivor: Blood vs. Water, Tyson Apostol is a threat to most of the players due to his athletic ability. To play his best game in The Challenge, the former pro-cyclist and swimmer “hired a private Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor” and played pickleball “for eye-hand co-ordination” to train himself for the competition. The 43-years-old even jogged with a weight vest and focused on body-weight exercises to get himself ready for the competition.

3) Cayla Platt – The Amazing Race

Cayla Platt competed in The Amazing Race 33 with fellow flight attendant partner Raquel Moore. The duo won two legs on the show leading up to the finale and secured a spot in the final three. The flight attendants led the majority of the final leg but after failing in the memory task, they finished in second place, with Kim and Penn winning the show.

4) Cashel Barnett – Love Island

Cashel Barnett was an Islander on Love Island USA Season 1. His wittiness and charm impressed the ladies but he was dumped from the island on Day 17. The Fordham University student, who has a major in English and a minor in business administration, was a member of the school’s D1 water polo and rugby team. He also loves extreme sports like surfing and snowboarding.

Other cast members of The Challenge USA are

Cast from Survivor:

Domenick Abbate – season 36 Ben Driebergen - season 35, Winner of season 40 Tasha Fox – season 28, 31 Sarah Lacina – season 28, 34, Winner of season 40 Danny McCray - season 41 Shan Smith - season 41 Desi Williams – season 35

Cast from Big Brother:

David Alexander – season 21, 22 Azah Awasum – season 23 Alyssa Lopez – season 23 Enzo Palumbo – season 12, 22 Xavier Prather – season 23 winner Angela Rummans – season 20 Derek Xiao – season 23 Kyland Young – season 23

Cast from Amazing Race:

Leo Temory – season 23, 24, 31 James Wallington – season 32 winner

Casts from Love Island:

Kyra Green – season 1 Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. – season 3 Justine Ndiba – season 2 winner Cashay Proudfoot – season 3 Javonny Vega – season 3 Shannon St. Clair – season 3 Cely Vazquez – season 2

The inaugural broadcast of The Challenge USA launches on CBS Wednesday, July 6 with a special 90-minute premiere, 9:30-11:00 pm ET/PT. Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers of the show. Tune in to watch all the reality getting into action to win The Challenge USA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far