MTV Movie and TV Awards: 5 best-dressed stars

The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, which took place on Sunday night, June 5 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, featured a variety of magnificent styles. MTV's red carpet showcased the trendiest styles worn by celebrities who have captured the hearts of millions of fans with their television and film performances.

Jennifer Lopez, Sydney Sweeney, and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars who were dressed to impress their fans and steal their attention on the red carpet. The night was hosted by Princess Switch's star Vanessa Hudgens, who wore an assortment of distinct looks, beginning with a stunning blue dress on the red carpet.

Sydney Sweeney's glittery mini skirt, Olivia's corseted black dress, and Lana Condor's pink suit are just a few of the bold garments and looks that stole the attention of fans.

Ahead, we have curated a list of 5 best-dressed stars from the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards and some of the night's most talked fashion moments.

Top 5 best-dressed stars at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022

1) Jennifer Lopez in Monot

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Jennifer Lopez attended the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards to accept her Generation Award, which recognised her extensive television and film career.

For the red carpet, the star wore a floor-touching black gown by Monot. The floor-length gown consisted of a black leather corset with a bodice featuring a plunging neckline and a column skirt with a cut-out detailing at the side revealing hips.

The low-cut leather bodice featured a zipper detail at the front, followed by a skimming skirt in the south. The Marry Me star accessorized the outfit with a black clutch. To complete the look, the star wore diamond jewelry, including a tennis necklace, bracelet, drop earrings, and her stunning green diamond engagement ring.

She wore her hair in bombshell waves and posed elegantly as a wind machine blew her hair.

2) Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu (Image via @sydneysweeney / Instagram)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria star who was nominated for Best Performance in a Show for her role in the aforementioned web series, captivated viewers with her beautiful visuals and on-trend attire at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022. The 24-year-old actress' Miu Miu pink set was reminiscent of 90's era Britney Spears with a bit of 2022's Cassie (her character on Euphoria).

For the red carpet, the The White Lotus star wore a statement glitter and pink crystal mini skirt from Miu Miu that was styled in low-waist fashion with a short slit on the right side. The skirt featured a black leather belt-like clasps on the right side.

While for the top, the star chose a baby pink-colored short-sleeved micro crop top, revealing her midriff and curves. She left her button-down crop top's buttons undone at the top, which showcased her crystal embellished bra underneath. The crop top featured a crisp pointed collar detail.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

She accessorized the ensemble with a metallic silver platform heels.The star kept her jewelry to a minimum with a pair of silver chain earrings and multiple diamond rings.

3) Vanessa Hudgens in custom Vera Wang

Vanessa Hudgens, the host of the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, set the tone for the night as she dazzled the red carpet with her flair and splendour. For her red carpet look, the 33-year-old High School Musical star wore a royal blue mini dress which was customised by Vera Wang. As she posed on the carpet, she had her very own Marilyn Monroe moment as her chiffon accountrement long train flew in the air.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The skin-baring dress showcased the star's tanned and toned legs, and featured a long train that cascaded on the right side of the dress, adding movement and drama to the ensemble. It also featured an off-the-shoulder style with a draped neckline, showcasing her clevage.

To accessorize, Hudgens wore a pair of sky-high metallic silver platform heels, with a 7-inch heel. The heels featured a simple strap across the ankle and foot. The star wore diamond jewelry including, silver statement rings and mid-sized silver cuff earrings.

The High School Musical alum pulled her glossy raven locks into a sleek, spiky updo styled with a center parting. This look was just the first of seven, as the star slipped into many other while tending to her hosting duties at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022.

4) Lana Condor in Valentino

Lana Condor in Valentino (Image via @fandomtotalbr/ Instagram)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor wore an all-pink outfit, which contrasted with the MTV red carpet. The actress wore a Valentino overall fuchsia outfit from the label's fall 2022 collection. The ensemble included an oversized puffy fuchsia button-down shirt jacket, which was entirely open at the front.

To match, she wore a bandeau bra top underneath a structured jacket shirt and high-waisted shorts as bottoms. Underneath the shorts, she sported a pair of tights, which continued until her six-inch ankle-stap platform heels, from the aforementioned Valentino's fall 2022 collection.

Additionally, she accessorised the outfit with a top-handle bag, dangly diamond earrings, and her massive diamond engagement ring.

5) Olivia Rodrigo in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

The Deja Vu singer Olivia Rodrigo looked dressed to perfection in black as she wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble on the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet, which is all super in vogue. The look was one of the most memorable ensembles at the event as it featured black corseted details.

The Driving License singer also won an award for Best Music Documentary for her Driving Home 2 U video (sour film). Being lauded for her singing was one thing, but her unrivalled style drew the attention of her fans. The body-hugging Jean Paul Gaultier dress was picked up from Opulent Addict, as revealed by stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

The halter-neck detail, with its plunging neckline, formed a cross between a bustier and a corset. The corset's front featured zip details over ribber boning. The corset dress had a lengthy hemline that reached just above her ankles.

The 19-year-old singer accessorized the outfit with a pair of black ankle-strapped stilettos to match her dress. She also added a pair of silver dangling earrings and multiple silver rings on both hands. She styled her hair in a gelled sleek updo coupled with cool space buns with hair sticking out on both sides, adding to the nostalgic fashion inspiration.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far