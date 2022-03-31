Fabletics x Vanessa Hudgens: Where to buy, release date, and more about the Sun-Daze collection

Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics is collaborating for a summer 2022 collection named, The Sun Daze. The powerful duo will be launching their latest capsule on Fabletics' official e-commerce site on April 1, 2022 at 12 a.m. EST.

The upcoming collection will feature multiple activewear pieces, including sportsbras, shorts, leggings, and loungewear sets, which will bring out the summer spring aesthetics. This collection will mark the duo's second collaboration, first being the Velour collection, which was launched in December 2021.

More about the Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics collaboration

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to showcase a sneak peak from The Sun-Daze collection on March 29, 2022, where she is seen in a lavendar, pink, and peach matching set from her latest collab with Kate Hudson's company, Fabletics.

In the latest post, Vanessa is spotted wearing a 'Dottie Geo Seamless Bra' and a 'High-Waisted Seamless 6in Short' in pink and tan colorways.

A series of pictures show Vanessa Hudgens's whimsical vibes as she poses and enjoys the workout. In the pictures, she shows off her toned abs and fit figure, while in another photo she flaunts her skills to hold a high kick with an impressive balance.

"The Sun-Daze Collection is coming soon💗💗💗 Just might be doing a little something on @fabletics today to give you some sneak peeks. Go follow so you don’t miss it, " reads the caption for the post.

She further notifies her fans about the exclusive link which can be found on the actress' Instagram handle to become a Fabletics VIP and enjoy the discounts as well as the upcoming limited collection.

Fabletics gave preliminary access to three of the collection's outfits on their Instagram handle, which are sported by Hudgens herself.

The first Instagram sneak introduced consumers to the collaboration and gave them an overview of what to expect from the Vannessa Hudgens x Fabletics collaboration. The collection will include activewear, loungewear, and lifestyle wear in bright, bold prints. Other than the apparel, the collection will also include matching accessories, matching patchwork, and the latest fabric, called Island Terry.

The Island Terry fabric is introduced in a matching set, which features a long-sleeved top and matching baggy shorts in 'Lavender Lustre' and 'Aqua Blue' colorways. The set features flower-shaped buttons and a Mushroom patch, designed by the Princess Switch actress herself.

The label also shared a 'Desert-Leopard' print set from The Sun-Daze collection which includes 'On-The-Go Medium Impact Sports Bra' and 'Ultra High-Waisted Powerhold Leggings.'

The collection will launch on fabletics.com on April 1, 2022, at mid-night EST.

Edited by Somava Das