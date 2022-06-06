Why is The Hills alum Audrina Patridge shocked over the MTV reality show’s reboot?

The Hills alum Audrina Patridge “can't believe” that MTV is revamping the show with younger and new cast members instead of its old cast members, who made the show a huge success since she believes filming the lives of 20 cast will be difficult and will make the show “very busy.”

MTV canceled The Hills: New Beginnings this January and announced that they are creating a spin-off, The Hills: Next Gen with a younger generation.

The Hills: New Beginnings reboot premiered in June 2019 with original stars of the show namely Audrina Patridge, Justin Brescia, Spencer and his sister Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, and Lauren Conrad along with a few other members.

All about The Hills alum Audrina Patridge reactions over the show’s reboot

News of MTV's reboot of The Hills shocked alum Audrina Patridge as she could not believe that the show would now feature 20 young cast members instead of the old cast.

While discussing her new book Choices: To The Hills and Back Again on TalkShopLive, she spoke about revamping the show. She said:

"I can't believe they're doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked. Especially because on The Hills: New Beginnings, we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on."

"So the fact that they have a new cast of 20, I don't know how they're going to do that. It's going to be a very busy show."

The Hills: New Beginnings was supposed to return with Season 3 this year, but according to TMZ, producers of the show wanted to bring in younger cast members for diversification, but the idea did not go well with the existing cast members. Even the storyline of the reboot did not impress the cast as they felt the plot was fake and forced.

Moreover, a few cast members refused to continue on the show. Plus, the coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions made things further difficult for the show to continue.

Now, MTV has announced that the show will be back with a brand new and diverse cast and a new storyline. Speaking about the new cast, the reality star said:

"I'm a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image. And we're not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense 'cause they're going to be carefree and wild."

But Patridge understands that it was the need of the hour, as the previous cast “ran our course” and “didn't really have too much more drama to give” as they all have become “a little bit more reserved” than before.

The star found out about the new iteration at the same time as the rest of the world along with other members through social media. Though she feels “weird” to imagine the show without the original star cast who made the show a hit, she will “still tune in and watch” the reboot.

