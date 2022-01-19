Why was 'The Hills' canceled? Cause explored as feud with original cast intensifies

MTV’s reality show, The Hills: New Beginnings, was supposed to return with Season 3 this year, but reports give away a different story.

According to TMZ, multiple sources revealed that the third season wouldn't be returning due to the original cast members. It stated that producers wanted to bring in a younger cast to the show, citing diversification as the reason. However, the original stars didn’t give the idea a green light.

Furthermore, the cast’s major issue was with the reboot’s plot, which apparently didn't offer anything new. They claimed the storyline to be fake and forced and wasn’t something the producers promised them.

TMZ’s sources also mentioned that a few members refused to continue the show, so MTV decided to cancel Season 3.

COVID-19 was another reason for the show’s cancelation

Apart from the reported feud between MTV and the original cast, COVID-19 was another reason why the network finalized on untimely cancelation of the reality show.

Reportedly, the strict protocols were making it difficult to follow the schedule. Sometimes it was challenging to get one perfect shot, and at times, it was harder to coordinate with the cast members’ schedules.

MTV made fans super happy when The Hills: New Beginnings reboot was premiered in June 2019.

It starred the original stars of the show: Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Justin Brescia, Spencer and his sister Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, and Jason Wahler.

Lauren Conrad was also one of the major cast members from the original show, but she was not shown quite as frequently in the reboot.

‘The Hills’ reboot featured Pamela Anderson's son

In addition to the original stars, The Hills reboot also introduced some newcomers. Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, Tommy Lee, Jason Wahler's wife Ashley, former O.C. star Mischa Barton, and blogger Kaitlynn Carter.

While the original series ran from 2006 to 2010, the reboot aired from 2019 to 2021. The latter consisted of 12 episodes each season and used to air on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on MTV.

Although the reboot didn’t earn success like the original show, fans enjoyed the drama on screen. According to the online portal People, the franchise may return with new iterations. Meanwhile, viewers can enjoy the previous season currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

