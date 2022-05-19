Sydney Sweeney X LA Collective lawsuit drama explained as the brand claims Euphoria actress breached the agreement

Actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in Euphoria, is under fire by the lifestyle and swimwear brand LA Collection. The swimwear brand has filed a lawsuit against the HBO actress under allegations of breach of contract.

LA Collective claims that the model and actress agreed to model and promote the company's goods. However, she broke the agreement to provide any services. TMZ reported the incident on May 18, 2022, and confirmed that they reviewed the legal documents.

More about the LA Collective's lawsuit against Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney

LA Collective's lawsuit against Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney (Image via @sydneysweeney/Instagram)

TMZ reported that the lifestyle and swimwear brand LA Collective filed a lawsuit against Sweeney, claiming they reached an agreement with the 24-year-old HBO actress last year, 2021, to the brand ambassador and a campaign headliner for their emerging upcoming Somewhere Swimwear line.

The company claimed the American actress was involved with the entire project as she approved designs and prototypes produced for the Somewhere Swimwear line. However, the Washington-born actress nixed the contract after that.

The brand further claimed that the actress hasn't provided any explanation for her decision to null the contract and is liable for breaching the contract.

PageSix followed upon the initial reports and reported that the label wrote,

"Sweeney approved the swim brand’s designs and prototypes, only to “[cancel] the agreement without any explanation or cause"," reads the PageSix reports.

The lifestyle and swimwear company further claimed that Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, wore the label's swimwear line for a minimum of five episodes on the HBO series. Page Six reports the exact wording of the contract,

(the actress) “appropriated the designs … for her own use” and proceeded to wear them “on at least five episodes”, reads the lawsuit.

Sydney Sweeney Planet @Sweeneyplanet

Few articles named Frankies Bikinis and spreed misinformation about the lawsuit.

I apologize to @FrankiesBikinis



Idiot gossip sites need to fuck off and stop with the misinformation! Frankie Suits said they are not in a lawsuit with Sydney Sweeney.Few articles named Frankies Bikinis and spreed misinformation about the lawsuit.I apologize to #FrankiesBikinis Idiot gossip sites need to fuck off and stop with the misinformation! Frankie Suits said they are not in a lawsuit with Sydney Sweeney. Few articles named Frankies Bikinis and spreed misinformation about the lawsuit. I apologize to #FrankiesBikinis. @FrankiesBikinis Idiot gossip sites need to fuck off and stop with the misinformation! https://t.co/KJVGcIe9M5

The brand asked the actress to cover the damage, and she backed out of a contract. The company had forecasted $3 million in swimsuit sales for their upcoming line through the signed deal. But because she backed out, she is expected to pay the loss of $3 million to LA Collective.

Sydney Sweeney is known for her star power in selling swimsuits in the light of recent events in February 2022. In the HBO series, Euphoria, episode 4 of season 2, Sydney Sweeney was spotted wearing a hot pink-colored swimsuit from Frankies Bikini.

The actress' skills in capturing the character were on point, and her star power and fan following caught shoppers' attention as they instantly went online to buy a similar bikini piece.

The pink "Gemma" suit, which cost $180, became a hot selling point for Frankies Bikini and racked up a 500-person waitlist within 24 hours of the episode's premiere.

Regarding the lawsuit filed by LA Collective against Sydney, the actress is yet to respond to the entire situation.

Edited by Suchitra