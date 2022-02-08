5 unusual details about the Euphoria cast that will leave you surprised

Euphoria hit the jackpot with its cast, and the success rate of its two seasons is proof enough for that. From Zendaya to Jacob Elordi, all the stars have exceptional talents of giving life to their characters.

The realistic acting and relevance of the show have made it a super-hit since 2019, when the first season took off. The show was renewed for a second season after three long years and has become the talk of the internet.

A lot of viewers want to know more about the Euphoria cast, since many of them are relatively new to television. These astonishing finds will help fans learn more about their favorite stars.

Five unusual details about the Euphoria cast

1) Sydney Sweeney is a trained MMA fighter

Apart from acting and having a keen passion for vintage cars, Sydney Sweeney is also a trained MMA fighter. Starting at the age of 14, she competed in various tournaments. The actress even claimed to have gained faith in herself from MMA training.

2) A Barbie doll was influenced by Zendaya's 2015 Oscars look

Barbie @Barbie So excited to honor @Zendaya with a one-of-a-kind doll as she encourages girls to Raise Their Voices and to #BeSuper ! http://t.co/GEtTR9bayC So excited to honor @Zendaya with a one-of-a-kind doll as she encourages girls to Raise Their Voices and to #BeSuper! http://t.co/GEtTR9bayC

Attending red carpets was not new to Zendaya back in 2015. She practically rose to fame when she was a kid and refuses to slow down on her successful career path even now.

Though Giuliana Rancic criticized her natural hair-do, Barbie took to their official Twitter account and announced the release of their unique Barbie doll, particularly inspired by Zendaya's look.

In a release, the star also praised Barbie for its efforts in diversifying the brand and a step towards motivating children to stand up for the good. Her brilliant performance as Rue proves she's deserving of the hype.

3) Jacob Elordi was homeless while auditioning for his role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi, popular for his role as Noah in The Kissing Booth and Nate in Euphoria, revealed that he was nearly homeless before he was cast in Euphoria.

Elordi claimed he neither had money nor shelter and kept forgetting lines during his auditions for Nate's role. Euphoria's team went ahead with him regardless and he did not prove them wrong.

4) Hunter Schafer, similar to her character, transitioned early in her high school days

Hunter Schafer has a lot in common with her character Jules. Though Hunter came out as gay in the early stages of life, she eventually came out as transgender. She refuses to openly tag her sexuality.

Before appearing on the show, she earned quite a name as a model. She also walked for luxury brands like Dior and Marc Jacobs, starting her journey as a star.

5) Angus Cloud bears an uncanny resemblance to Mac Miller

Angus Cloud and Mac Miller have uncanny similarities (Image via @anguscloud/Instagram, @macmiller/Instagram)

One cannot deny the uncanny resemblance between Angus Cloud and the late American rapper and singer, Mac Miller. Another coincidence is that Cloud's character Fez also resembles the late rapper as he overdosed on drugs which led to his demise in 2019.

Though the celebrities are not related in any way, it might be best to think that doppelgangers exist in real life.

Season 2 was a blast and there is no denying that. Fans look forward to many more seasons of this stupefying show.

