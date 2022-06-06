2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners' list: Selling Sunset and RuPaul’s Drag Race win big in the unscripted category

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED aired on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 8.00 pm on the television network, and it was as glamorous as they can be.

The first half of the evening was dedicated to scripted television shows and movies hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens. Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams hosted the second half, focused on unscripted and reality television.

After conducting two separate ceremonies last year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards recognized talents in scripted and unscripted media this year by making it just one show. The event took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was graced by several presenters and awardees from all over television.

List of Winners from Unscripted Category on MTV Movie & TV Awards

On Sunday night, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards named prestigious winners from the unscripted category. The categories ranged from reality romance to breakthrough social media stars, and some of the most popular television stars were recognized for their talents.

The highest honor in the unscripted awards category went to Bethenny Frankel, who received the Reality Royalty Award to recognize her stint on recent shows like Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), to shows dating back to 2005, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, and her spinoffs Bethenny Getting Married?, Bethenny Ever After, The Big Shot with Bethenny, Shark Tank, and Bethenny and Frank.

Story continues below ad

Check out the winners and nominees list for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards below.

1) Best Docu-Reality Series

WINNER: Selling Sunset

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

2) Best Competition Series

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

MTV @MTV



Congrats to YOU'RE A WINNER, BABY!!!Congrats to @RuPaulsDragRace on your win for Best Competition Series at the #MTVAwards : Unscripted YOU'RE A WINNER, BABY!!! Congrats to @RuPaulsDragRace on your win for Best Competition Series at the #MTVAwards: Unscripted 💞 https://t.co/ChVKIMnDdA

Story continues below ad

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

3) Best Lifestyle Show

WINNER: Selena + Chef

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Queer Eye

4) Best New Unscripted Series

WINNER: The D’Amelio Show

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

5) Best Reality Star

WINNER: Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

6) Best Reality Romance

Story continues below ad

MTV @MTV



Congrats to YOU'RE A WINNER, BABY!!!Congrats to @RuPaulsDragRace on your win for Best Competition Series at the #MTVAwards : Unscripted YOU'RE A WINNER, BABY!!! Congrats to @RuPaulsDragRace on your win for Best Competition Series at the #MTVAwards: Unscripted 💞 https://t.co/ChVKIMnDdA

WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Nancy Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

7) Best Talk/Tropical Show

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

8) Best Host

WINNER: Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Story continues below ad

9) Breakthrough Social Star

WINNER: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

10) Best Fight

WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Story continues below ad

11) Best Reality Return

WINNER: Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Presenters for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the unscripted category include Chrishell Stause, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Nick Viall, Paige Desorbo, and many more. Along with Bethenny, Jack Black was honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far