2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners' list: Selling Sunset and RuPaul’s Drag Race win big in the unscripted category

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED aired on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 8.00 pm on the television network, and it was as glamorous as they can be.
The first half of the evening was dedicated to scripted television shows and movies hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens. Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams hosted the second half, focused on unscripted and reality television.
After conducting two separate ceremonies last year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards recognized talents in scripted and unscripted media this year by making it just one show. The event took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and was graced by several presenters and awardees from all over television.
List of Winners from Unscripted Category on MTV Movie & TV Awards
On Sunday night, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards named prestigious winners from the unscripted category. The categories ranged from reality romance to breakthrough social media stars, and some of the most popular television stars were recognized for their talents.
The highest honor in the unscripted awards category went to Bethenny Frankel, who received the Reality Royalty Award to recognize her stint on recent shows like Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY), to shows dating back to 2005, The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, and her spinoffs Bethenny Getting Married?, Bethenny Ever After, The Big Shot with Bethenny, Shark Tank, and Bethenny and Frank.
Check out the winners and nominees list for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards below.
1) Best Docu-Reality Series
WINNER: Selling Sunset
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
2) Best Competition Series
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
3) Best Lifestyle Show
WINNER: Selena + Chef
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Queer Eye
4) Best New Unscripted Series
WINNER: The D’Amelio Show
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
5) Best Reality Star
WINNER: Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
- Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
6) Best Reality Romance
WINNER: Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
- Nancy Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
7) Best Talk/Tropical Show
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
8) Best Host
WINNER: Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
- Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
9) Breakthrough Social Star
WINNER: Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
10) Best Fight
WINNER: Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
11) Best Reality Return
WINNER: Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars
- Sher: Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Presenters for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the unscripted category include Chrishell Stause, Dorinda Medley, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Nick Viall, Paige Desorbo, and many more. Along with Bethenny, Jack Black was honored with the Comedic Genius Award.