What's the net worth of Dr Sandra Lee? Fortune explored as she returns for 'Dr Pimple Popper' Season 7

Dr Sandra Lee, featured in Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC, is set to return for Season 7. The reality show is centered around people with unusual skin-related conditions. Dermatologist Dr Lee deals with complex skin issues effortlessly, which has helped people to recover effectively.

Dr. Pimple Popper is premiering on Wednesday, February 15, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET/PT. Dr Lee is highly passionate about skincare and it has taken her from YouTube to mainstream television. However, her exact income is a mystery to many.

How does Dr Sandra Lee earn?

Dr Sandra's "income mystery" emerged because, in 2018's interview with Men's Health, she stated she was "not getting paid anything for the show."

Fans should know that apart from being featured in Dr. Pimple Popper, Dr. Sandra Lee has over seven million subscribers on her skin-related YouTube channel. She generates four billion-plus views across all of her videos. It means that a share of her income is coming through her YouTube revenue.

In addition, Dr. Sandra Lee also owns a skincare line called SLMD Skin Care. The dermatologist sells thoughtful and carefully made products for all skin types that help people perform effective skincare.

Her multiple skincare careers as a doctor and entrepreneur make her estimated net worth nearly $5 million.

Dr Sandra Lee's passion for dermatology began in 2010 when she started her YouTube channel for skincare. The 'derma queen' graduated from UCLA and Drexel University. TLC approached her in 2018 to start Dr Pimple Popper. The series has been a massive success for the network and Dr Lee.

What to expect from 'Dr Pimple Popper' Season 7?

The show is known to feature pimple-popping and pus-oozing content. Season 7 will feature lumps on foreheads, marks, scars, and bumps on different parts of the patient's body, which will be attended to by Dr Sandra Lee.

Ping Pong Productions produces the show for TLC. Watch the show on Philo, FuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

