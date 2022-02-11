What is David Ayer’s net worth? Filmmaker’s 'End of Watch' gets series adaptation at FOX

Filmmaker David Ayer is known for directing and writing critically acclaimed dramas like End of Watch and Suicide Squad. A recent report states that he is all set to turn End of Watch into a television series for the FOX network.

Although he helmed and penned down the script for the 2012 flick, Ayer is joining hands with writer David Matthews for the series. The duo is co-writing the upcoming series while keeping the storyline’s background similar, as reported by Variety.

After going through the script, the network will make the final decision. With this new project in hand, the millionaire filmmaker is all set to make a fortune.

David Ayer’s net worth explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ayer’s net worth is $20 million. The 53-year-old is not just a director and writer, but also a producer and actor.

He is best known as the screenplay writer for the 2001 movie, Training Day, in which he had a cameo as well. The film won an Oscar and later got a TV series adaptation. Throughout his career, he has delivered incredible scripts to the entertainment industry.

Some of his writing credits include S.W.A.T., Harsh Times, The Fast and the Furious, End of Watch, Sabotage, Dark Blue, Fury and Suicide Squad. The filmmaker has also directed and produced most of the aforementioned projects.

His last writing project was The Tax Collector. His upcoming scripts include The Wild Bunch, Bright 2 and the upcoming FOX series.

What is End of Watch all about?

Ayer’s 2012 movie was shot in documentary style. It featured actors like Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Peña, America Ferrera, Anna Kendrick, David Harbour, Natalie Martinez and Frank Grillo.

The official synopsis of End of Watch read:

“Two friends, Brian Taylor and Mike Zavala, are partners in the LA police department. A gang leader wants them dead after they successfully arrest a few criminals.”

The movie highlighted the daily grind of two young police officers. It made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and was highly appreciated by the audience. The film, which was created with an estimated budget of $7 million, reportedly surpassed $55 million in box office collections worldwide.

As per reports, the series will also deal with a similar storyline. However, only time will tell whether it will be equally appreciated by fans.

