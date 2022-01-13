"Living in his mind rent-free": Taylor Swift fans react after Jake Gyllenhaal's Red-themed photoshoot takes internet by storm  

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift’s long-lost relationship history has continued to make news ever since the latter re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) and released a 10-minute edition of the 2012 song All Too Well.

Several tracks from the original album are believed to be based on Taylor’s relationship with Jake, while the hit number All Too Well is rumored to have been written after their break-up.

The old rumors intensified nearly a decade after their split when the song was re-released in November 2021 alongside a short film depicting their journey of love and heartbreak.

Following the ongoing chatter, Jake Gyllenhaal took the internet by storm after appearing on a red-themed photoshoot for W Magazine’s “Best Performances of 2022” cover.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Jake Gyllenhaal photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue Jake Gyllenhaal photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine’s Best Performances issue https://t.co/9vzIk7wxRK

In the feature, the actor can be seen wearing a crimson buttoned-down shirt with red colored heart-shaped sunglasses. He is also seen posing over a red-colored carpet and inside a giant envelope.

Twitter responds to Jake Gyllenhaal ‘Red’ photoshoot

Fans are convinced Jake Gyllenhaal referred to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' in new photoshoot (Image via Film Updates/Twitter)

As the drama surrounding Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift’s past relationship continued to make the rounds on social media, the former sent fans into meltdown after posing for a red-themed photoshoot.

Fans were quick to claim that the Brokeback Mountain star opted for a red ensemble in reference to Taylor’s album. They also noted that the actor’s red heart-shaped sunglasses were identical to the ones Swift wore for her Red single 22.

Some even pointed out that Jake posed over the red carpet and inside the white envelope in response to Taylor’s All Too Well lyrics about a “red scarf” and old “mails”:

“After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own / Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone / But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / 'Cause it reminds you of innocence / And it smells like me”

While some users suggested that Taylor lives in Jake’s mind “rent free,” others remarked that the photoshoot was "Red (Jake’s Version)":

AndyLincoln's Finger @Lincolns_Finger Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming a big old red scarf…are the Swifties ok? Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming a big old red scarf…are the Swifties ok? https://t.co/lL0VxR3j1F

HOPE BARKER @heyhopebarker Jake Gyllenhaal is really in his Red era, huh? What’s going on here 🤔 Jake Gyllenhaal is really in his Red era, huh? What’s going on here 🤔💔 https://t.co/khoscitGin

Anindo_🧣❤️ @Anind0712 Jake Gyllenhaal, whatever you are trying to say with these photos, just remember @taylorswift13 does Better Than Revenge. Don't mess with mom. Jake Gyllenhaal, whatever you are trying to say with these photos, just remember @taylorswift13 does Better Than Revenge. Don't mess with mom. https://t.co/hJQxR2Or8f

Nuba @Nuba59636601

I don't know about you But I'm feeling 22.

Taylor Swift . Jake Gyllenhaal :I don't know about you But I'm feeling 22.Taylor Swift Jake Gyllenhaal : I don't know about you But I'm feeling 22. Taylor Swift ❤. https://t.co/CKeRRz9CJ8

Despite ongoing speculation about the W Magazine photoshoot, Jake did not mention Taylor during his interview. A source close to the actor previously told E! News that he was “unbothered” about the drama surrounding his past:

“Jake has no interest in any of it. He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that... He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."

While InStyle reported that the original caption of Jake Gyllenhaal’s photoshoot read “Red (Jake’s Version),” it was later changed to focus on the actor’s Netflix film The Guilty and talked about the inspiration he received from the original Danish film of the same name.

