What time will 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air on MTV? Live streaming details, hosts, nominations, and more explored

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both be aired live on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on MTV. The first half of the evening will be dedicated to scripted television shows and movies, which will be hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens. The second half will focus on unscripted and reality television, hosted by former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.
After having two separate ceremonies last year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will return this year to one whole show recognizing talents in both scripted and unscripted media. The event will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Several presenters are set to grace the stage to give out the awards, along with many interesting nominees.
More details on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards explored
Nominations - MTV Movie & TV Awards
Nominees for the prestigious 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced on May 11, and many well-known movies and series have been nominated more than once. Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home is leading with seven nominations, followed by The Batman with four. Euphoria scored six nominations while reality shows like Selling Sunset and Summer House received three nods each.
Check out the full list of categories and nominations for MTV Movie & TV Awards below.
Scripted Media - MTV Movie & TV Awards
Best Movie
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
Best Show
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
Best Performance in a Movie
- Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson: The Batman
- Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet: Dune
- Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
- Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
- Lily James: Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
- Zendaya: Euphoria
Best Hero
- Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
- Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villain
- Colin Farrell: The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti: You
- Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
- Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
- John Cena: Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter: Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance
- Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino: Loki
Best Fight
- Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
- Jenna Ortega: Scream
- Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth: X
- Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
- Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the Hookup
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Song
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jennifer Hudson from Respect
- Just Look Up - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi from Don’t Look Up
- Little Star - Dominic Fike from Euphoria
- On My Way (Marry Me) - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno - Encanto cast from Encanto
Unscripted Media - MTV Movie & TV Awards
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Competition Series
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef
- Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
- Hart to Heart
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
Best Reality Star
- Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
Best Reality Romance
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Talk/Topical Show
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host
- Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Breakthrough Social Star
- Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram
Best Fight
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Best Reality Return
- Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher: Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
Best Music Documentary
- JANET JACKSON.
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back
Hosts and presenters details for award show 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Tayshia and Vanessa are serving as the co-hosts for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette and spoke to Hollywood Life about hosting an award show. She said:
“I feel like The Bachelorette is a little bit more composed. This one’s more fun, more personality. I get to interact with everybody, I get to make it my own! I’m really excited to do that and just have people see a different side of me. Because actually, The Bachelorette can very buttoned up and very proper. But this one’s a crazy one and I cannot wait! It’s going to be great.”
The first part of the ceremony will include the following celebrities as presenters:
- Awkwafina
- Billy Eichner
- Chris Evans
- Glen Powell
- Lana Condor
- Jamie Campbell Bower Jenna Ortega
- Joe Keery
- Joseph Quinn
- Pablo Schreiber
- Rebel Wilson
- Riley Keough
- Sarah Shahi
- Sydney Sweeney
The second part will witness the following stars getting to the stage as presenters:
- Chrishell Stause
- Erika Jayne
- Kristin Cavallari
- Nicole Richie
- Teresa Giudice
- Ariana Madix
- Crystal Kung Minkoff
- Dorinda Medley
- Dorit Kemsley
- Emma Hernan
Other presenters who are set to grace the stage include - Garcelle Beauvais, James Kennedy, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Nick Viall, Paige Desorbo, and many more.
Jack Black will be awarded the Comedic Genius Award, and Bethenny Frankel will be honored with the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement later in the night.
Viewers can catch hold of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the television network on June 5. If the television network isn't accessible, streaming platforms like Philo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, fuboTV, AT&T’s TV Now, and YouTube TV will also carry the channel and have a free trial service that viewers can catch hold of.