What time will 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air on MTV? Live streaming details, hosts, nominations, and more explored

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will both be aired live on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on MTV. The first half of the evening will be dedicated to scripted television shows and movies, which will be hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens. The second half will focus on unscripted and reality television, hosted by former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

After having two separate ceremonies last year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will return this year to one whole show recognizing talents in both scripted and unscripted media. The event will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Several presenters are set to grace the stage to give out the awards, along with many interesting nominees.

More details on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards explored

Nominations - MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nominees for the prestigious 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were announced on May 11, and many well-known movies and series have been nominated more than once. Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home is leading with seven nominations, followed by The Batman with four. Euphoria scored six nominations while reality shows like Selling Sunset and Summer House received three nods each.

Check out the full list of categories and nominations for MTV Movie & TV Awards below.

Scripted Media - MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

Zendaya: Euphoria

Best Hero

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

Colin Farrell: The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino: Loki

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega: Scream

Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) - Jennifer Hudson from Respect

Just Look Up - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi from Don’t Look Up

Little Star - Dominic Fike from Euphoria

On My Way (Marry Me) - Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

We Don’t Talk About Bruno - Encanto cast from Encanto

Unscripted Media - MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star

Chris “CT” Tamburello: The Challenge

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Best Reality Romance

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt: Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark: The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix: Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees: Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Talk/Topical Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host

Charlamagne Tha God: Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay: MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek: Ridiculousness

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch: @bellapoarch on TikTok

Benito Skinner: @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon: @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame: @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter: @megstalter on Instagram

Best Fight

Bosco vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight: The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard: Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Return

Bethenny Frankel: The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love

Sher: Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman: The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Best Music Documentary

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Kanye Trilogy Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

Hosts and presenters details for award show 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tayshia and Vanessa are serving as the co-hosts for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The former co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette and spoke to Hollywood Life about hosting an award show. She said:

“I feel like The Bachelorette is a little bit more composed. This one’s more fun, more personality. I get to interact with everybody, I get to make it my own! I’m really excited to do that and just have people see a different side of me. Because actually, The Bachelorette can very buttoned up and very proper. But this one’s a crazy one and I cannot wait! It’s going to be great.”

The first part of the ceremony will include the following celebrities as presenters:

Awkwafina

Billy Eichner

Chris Evans

Glen Powell

Lana Condor

Jamie Campbell Bower Jenna Ortega

Joe Keery

Joseph Quinn

Pablo Schreiber

Rebel Wilson

Riley Keough

Sarah Shahi

Sydney Sweeney

The second part will witness the following stars getting to the stage as presenters:

Chrishell Stause

Erika Jayne

Kristin Cavallari

Nicole Richie

Teresa Giudice

Ariana Madix

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Dorinda Medley

Dorit Kemsley

Emma Hernan

Other presenters who are set to grace the stage include - Garcelle Beauvais, James Kennedy, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Lindsay Hubbard, Lisa Rinna, Melissa Gorga, Nick Viall, Paige Desorbo, and many more.

Jack Black will be awarded the Comedic Genius Award, and Bethenny Frankel will be honored with the MTV Reality Royalty Lifetime Achievement later in the night.

Viewers can catch hold of the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards live on the television network on June 5. If the television network isn't accessible, streaming platforms like Philo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, fuboTV, AT&T’s TV Now, and YouTube TV will also carry the channel and have a free trial service that viewers can catch hold of.

