"Disgusted": Lala Kent dishes on Randall Emmett split at 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion

It was a rather emotional moment on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion episode when Lala Kent opened up about her breakup with Randall Emmett after nearly six years together. Kent is now a single mother to her 8-month old daughter Ocean.

Kent revealed the signs and red flags that she observed during her relationship with her then-fiance, Randall Emmett, during the Vanderpump Rules reunion special.

She said that Randall was never home and would routinely use work as an excuse to stay away. While at home, he would always be on his phone. Kent was frustrated with the lack of communication in the relationship.

'Vanderpump Rules' cast saw it coming

At several points during the show, the cast had warned Kent that Randall was not the right one. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, Sandoval pointed out several rumors about Randall.

James said he had heard rumors about Randall being with other women. He claimed to have seen Randall intimate with women in public places while Lala was home with the baby. Kent said she hoped the cast would be more vocally opposed to them as a couple.

What happened after

It was only after Katie Maloney-Schwartz informed Kent about the photos of Randall with the other women that Kent realized something was wrong. At the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, she said:

"I just got the biggest pit in my stomach. I just knew Randall is not who I think he is. I thought I knew that he was loyal to me."

It was an emotional moment in the reunion special when Kent burst out in tears and said:

"And the fact that this man, he knew what he was out doing and he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted"

Kent revealed that she had locked herself in the bedroom and had not come out for about a week. When Randall went to Miami, she packed five years' worth of things and left the house. She agreed with Lisa Vanderpump when the latter said that "a leopard doesn't change his spots."

Rindy Russell @rindy_russell @lala_kent Surely did enjoy the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 tonight. You looked absolutely gorgeous. You held your head high. So proud of your continued sobriety. Things will get better. You're an amazing person! You take care of yourself and your beautiful baby girl. @lala_kent Surely did enjoy the Vanderpump Rules Reunion Part 2 tonight. You looked absolutely gorgeous. You held your head high. So proud of your continued sobriety. Things will get better. You're an amazing person! You take care of yourself and your beautiful baby girl. ❤

Also Read Article Continues below

At the end of the episode, Kent said that she is now stronger in her sobriety and is at a happy place, feeling grateful for her daughter Ocean.

Edited by Srijan Sen