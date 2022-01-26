Vanderpump Rules reunion: Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett dish on Twitter feud

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett discussed their heated Twitter exchange that took place back in November. In the reunion episode, the cast began by discussing what the exchange was all about and it then moved on to the women talking to each other.

Charli told Scheana that a call would have been enough for Charli to have taken down the tweet. For Scheana to have responded to the tweet with distaste was completely unnecessary. Charli also went ahead and took a jibe at Scheana, indirectly calling her an attention seeker.

Flashback to Vanderpump Rules stars's twitter feud

In Season 9, episode 7, Scheana and Brock took up a challenge to see how long it would take to mount Charli's television, and Scheana challenged Brock to do it in under seven minutes. Brock agreed to that friendly challenge and successfully finished it, but the television fell off the mount.

An elaborate argument took place between the two Vanderpump Rules stars after Charli uploaded a picture as part of a tweet of how the TV had fallen after Brock Davies had mounted it on the table. Charlie tweeted,

"Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in #PumpRules"

To which Scheana replied,

"And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure."

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana Charli Burnett @CharliBurnett_ #PumpRules Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in 😭😭 #PumpRules https://t.co/rmh47EpvE0 And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure. twitter.com/CharliBurnett_… And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure. twitter.com/CharliBurnett_…

Charli responded to Scheana stating that it was all in good taste and was nothing serious.

Charli Burnett @CharliBurnett_ but legit its funny! Not that deep boo @scheana Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we didbut legit its funny! Not that deep boo @scheana Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we did 😭😭 but legit its funny! Not that deep boo https://t.co/FLnpYY04cN

Scheana tweeted back, this time stating she doesn't do Twitter fights, and stood her ground.

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana @CharliBurnett_ I don’t do twitter fights with my friends. Only state facts. Check your texts. @CharliBurnett_ I don’t do twitter fights with my friends. Only state facts. Check your texts.

The Twitter interaction left fans of Vanderpump Rules confused as to why Scheana would take offense to Charli's tweet, as it was clearly meant as a joke. While everyone knew that Charli's tweet was meant to be taken lightly, fans even questioned the point of mounting the TV without any equipment. Scheana responded by tweeting,

"Bc it was a funny thing we were filming to time him doing the steps that shoulda been properly fixed after."

