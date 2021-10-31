What is Lala Kent's net worth? 'Vanderpump Rules' star's fortune explored as she and Randall Emmett officially split

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are now officially separated. Sources said both individuals decided to go their own way and Lala had already moved out of their home. It seems like there is no chance of reconciliation.

Sources also said that Randall is now more focused on spending more time and caring for their daughter, Ocean. She was born this year, alongside two other children.

Both Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have removed and turned off comments on all Instagram post from the past week.



Both Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have removed and turned off comments on all Instagram post from the past week. If this is really a publicity stunt it's SICK!!

Kent and Emmett were working to save their relationship after a series of rumors and accusations of cheating. However, none of that worked, and the last time Kent was spotted in public, the engagement ring went missing from her finger.

Lala Kent’s net worth explored

Lala Kent is a popular reality television personality and is mainly known as a cast member of the Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules. She was also a recurring cast member during the fourth and fifth seasons and the main cast member from the sixth season.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Kent’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Although detailed information on her assets is not available, she has earned a lot from her career as a popular TV star.

Lala Kent attends the Official Launch Event for "Fancy AF Cocktails" by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Danny Pellegrino (Image via Getty Images)

Lala Kent is active on Instagram with 750,000 followers and is part of the Lala Beauty line of cosmetics. She has also been a part of films like The Mentor, Dudes & Dragons, One Shot, and more.

Previous relationship of Randall Emmett

Randall Emmett tied the knot with actress Ambyr Childers in 2009. They became the parents of two daughters. Randall filed for separation from Ambyr in 2015 but dismissed the petition in 2016. However, Ambyr filed for divorce in September 2017 and it was finalized in December 2017.

Emmett then got engaged to Lala Kent in 2018. They welcomed a baby girl, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March 2021.

He is also known as Randall Ives Emmett, a well-known film and television producer and chairman and co-founder of a production company Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. He is mainly known as the producer of films like 2 Guns, Silence, The Irishman, and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen