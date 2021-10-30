How much money is Ice Cube worth? Actor’s net worth explored as he refuses vaccine and exits $9 million movie with Jack Black

Ice Cube has refused a $9 million movie since he does not want to get himself vaccinated. During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there have been several instances where people did not want to get themselves vaccinated, and Cube has joined the list.

He was supposed to share the screen with Jack Black in Oh Hell No and shoot for the movie in Hawaii. Unfortunately, that won’t happen for now.

The two actors signed up for the movie in June 2021, and the producers later reportedly requested everyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Melissa Tate @TheRightMelissa BREAKING: Ice Cube has turned down a million dollar pay day to stand up for the basic human right to choose what goes into your body. BREAKING: Ice Cube has turned down a million dollar pay day to stand up for the basic human right to choose what goes into your body.

The 21 Jump Street star has been taking the pandemic seriously and even donated face coverings to a college in Oklahoma in August. He also raised money for healthcare workers at the start of the pandemic while selling shirts and capturing pictures of himself with a mask.

Following the exit of Cube, Sony is reportedly busy finding someone to play the role.

Ice Cube is worth millions

Born on June 15, 1969, Ice Cube is a well-known rapper, actor, and filmmaker. He has been a part of several films since the early 1990s.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 52-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $160 million. His successful career as a rapper and actor is why he could accumulate a lot of wealth.

Ice Cube attends the 2008 BET Hip Hop Awards at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 18, 2008, in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty Images)

He bought a home in Marina Del Ray, California, for $7.25 million in May 2016. He purchased it from Jean-Claude Van Damme, who bought it for $6 million in 2012.

Ice Cube and his wife, Kimberly Woodruff, own a big mansion worth $2.36 million in Encino, California. They purchased it in June 1996.

Their mansion is built on 1.11 acres of land. It has seven bedrooms in an almost 8,000 sq. ft. main house alongside a pool, spa, and full-size basketball court. Ice Cube is also the owner of a clothing line called Solo by Cube, where people can buy his merchandise.

Ice Cube first formed a rap group, C.I.A., in 1986. He then started a gangsta rap group called N.W.A. in 1987 with Eazy-E and Dr. Dre.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Due to monetary disputes, Cube left the latter group in 1989 and launched a solo rap career. The Crenshaw, California, native made his film debut in Boyz n the Hood in 1991.

Edited by Ravi Iyer