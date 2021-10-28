What is Bryson Gray's net worth? All about the 'Let's Go Brandon' rapper as he dethrones Adele on iTunes charts

Bryson Gray’s latest song, Let’s Go Brandon, which was released last week, has remained in the top spot.

Gray believes that the YouTube ban is the reason why the song became so popular. In a recent interview with The Post, the rapper said that the current guidelines of social media are against conservatism. He said that cancel culture is of no use and works only on those who are scared.

The rapper also said that there had been other rap songs on more controversial themes compared to his latest release. He even criticized YouTube on Twitter. Apart from Let’s Go Brandon, another track of the same name is currently in the second spot on iTunes.

Gray mentioned that a major reason behind his other track trending is the conservative culture that is slowly increasing.

Net worth of Bryson Gray

Bryson Gray is a rapper, and he started the @MAGAchallenge in September 2019 on Twitter. He recorded a few hits in 2020, and his video Slow Down recorded the highest number of views on YouTube.

According to celebhook.com, the 30-year-old’s net worth is reportedly around $1 million. However, his exact net worth is yet to be revealed. Bryson Gray has managed to earn a huge sum of money because of his skills as a rapper.

Gray launched his YouTube channel for his music promotions. The channel has around 185,000 followers so far.

The history of Bryson Gray’s latest song

Bryson Gray composed the song this month as an answer to NBC’S coverage of a NASCAR race on October 2 in Alabama. The crowd kept abusing Joe Biden, and later, an NBC anchor clarified that they were cheering for the winner, Brandon Brown.

The incident grabbed a lot of attention on social media, and a few claimed that NBC was involved in a cover-up by not allowing criticism of the President on their network.

Bryson Gray soon started to work on rap, and it features controversial lyrics. It even questions the mental state of the President and features musicians Tyson James and Chandler Crump on vocals. The music video shows Gray in a bucket hat and t-shirt with the slogan, Impeach Biden.

The rapper’s fans were angry when the video was banned on YouTube and Instagram. However, they purchased it on iTunes, and it topped the charts.

