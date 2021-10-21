"Is it really Jack Black?": 'The Masked Singer' fans guess who's behind the Jester mask

Fox's variety show, The Masked Singer, got fans really excited after airing Episode 6. Group A performers reversed time on Wednesday night's episode. The “Time Warp” hour had Bull, Skunk, Hamster and Pepper perform before being introduced to their wildcard companion, Jester.

Jester claims to be called an icon who changed the course of history. Someone who has been banned from venues and has offended heads of state. He is supposed to be a good guy who wants the world to laugh.

Jester rocked his performance. His singing was average but the stage presence was absolutely brilliant. Robin Thicke even gave the act a standing ovation. Jester’s time machine clue was a plaid jacket from 1975.

Fans on Twitter think all the clues point to Jester being Jack Black

The panel of judges argued over Jester's identity. Leslie was sure it's a British comedian. Ricky Gervais was one of the guesses, followed by Roger Daltrey.

However, The Masked Singer fans are almost certain that wild card entry Jester is Jack Black. The fandom took to Twitter to express their views:

จิรายุส จุลปานะ @OrangeDecemMan #TheMaskedSinger Jester is Jack Black for sure because I thinking it was him, but if not, I think he is probably a British and it might be either Roger Daltrey of The Who or the former Sex Pistols member Johnny Rotten. #JesterMask Jester is Jack Black for sure because I thinking it was him, but if not, I think he is probably a British and it might be either Roger Daltrey of The Who or the former Sex Pistols member Johnny Rotten. #JesterMask #TheMaskedSinger

axeliadora 🇭🇳 @PlayterSkyler @MaskedSingerFOX Jack Black and his jacket from School of Rock @MaskedSingerFOX Jack Black and his jacket from School of Rock

♥Rose♥ @CreatureRoseMIW Oh m gooooooooood!! I swear the Jester sounds JUST like @jackblack 😫 Please let it be him! PLEASE!!! #TheMaskedSinger Oh m gooooooooood!! I swear the Jester sounds JUST like @jackblack 😫 Please let it be him! PLEASE!!! #TheMaskedSinger

About Jester's unusual costume

Over the years, Fox's hit show, The Masked Singer, has shown its audience all kinds of bizarre costumes. Strangely, the costume design for Jester almost didn't get approved, but ended up being on the show with a few adjustments.

Fox executives thought the costume to be too outrageous and scary for family viewership. They deemed the outfit to be "Too hot for TV."

The panelists were startled upon seeing Jester. Nicole Scherzinger said, “That’s a little disturbing.” “I can’t unsee this,” Ken Jeong pointed out.

'The Masked Singer' Episode 6 summary

Episode 6 of The Masked Singer Season 6 was as entertaining as it could get. The panel of judges included Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Leslie Jones joined them after his disguised performance as Soft Serve.

Group A presented Bull, who performed Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love. Judges guessed his identity to be musician Lil Nas X or actors Taye Diggs or Cheyenne Jackson.

After Bull, Pepper performed Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left to Cry. Pepper's speculations included Ellie Goulding, Pink and Idina Menzel.

The two acts were followed by Skunk and Hamster's performance. The crazy episode ended with a wildcard celebrity entry, Jester, who performed School's Out by Alice Cooper. Fans are excited for the big mask reveal.

The Masked Singer Season 6 airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm on FOX.

