What happened with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett? 'Vanderpump Rules' star claims there is proof of her ex-fiance cheating

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett called it quits earlier this year after the latter’s cheating rumors surfaced on social media. Nearly two months after their split, the Vanderpump Rules star addressed rumors about her ex-fiance while speaking to Page Six:

“We had such little communication during the time that those photos surfaced to the time that I moved out. I say I did what I needed to do to remove myself from that home with my baby in tow.”

The TV personality also thanked the two girls seen with Emmett in Nashville for helping her move out of the relationship:

“I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me. Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!’”

Lala Kent also claimed to have come across evidence of Emmett’s cheating scandals. She revealed that their relationship was plagued with lies before the split:

“I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere. Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies.”

The reality star also shared that she feels free following the separation. Kent is currently focusing on her life and raising her daughter as a single mother.

Lala Kent opens up about the “red flags” of her last relationship

Lala Kent revealed that she ignored several "red flags" during Randall Emmett relationship (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

In the wake of her break-up with longtime fiance Randall Emmett, Lala Kent spoke to People about the “laundry list of red flags” she ignored during the relationship:

"There's like a laundry list. A dude not letting you look at his phone, someone who is never really home — all of these things that I just think about. He so was not present in any moment, whether it was with me or his children. It was like he was physically there, but he was not mentally there."

Kent mentioned that Emmett’s addiction to his phone also served as a major warning before she decided to end the relationship:

"The phone was a major, major addiction. I always wonder what could he constantly be doing on that phone? And now I see it all. I should have opened my eyes and said, 'This is not normal behavior.' This is called a red flag. Him being gone so much, this is a red flag."

The 31-year-old also shared that she experienced freedom after walking out of Emmett’s home with their daughter in October:

"The moment I left that house and he discovered that I had left, I felt so free. I can't even explain the feeling. It brought me to tears because I was like, 'Oh my God, it's over, it's done.' I had lost myself a lot in that relationship. I met him at a very young age. It was a huge whirlwind. My independence was somewhat taken."

During another interview on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast, Lala Kent said dating Randall Emmett was the “worst” thing of her life. However, she clarified that the relationship also gave her the best thing in life - her daughter Ocean:

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?”

Lala Kent also mentioned that she wished someone had warned her about her ex-partner before they started dating:

"I wish that somebody would’ve come to me and said, ‘I’m getting DMs about your person.’ No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship. I would give everything to turn back the clock and have someone tell me something."

Lala Kent shared that she is “happy” with her newfound freedom despite her bitter separation. She is building her ‘Give Them Lala’ brand while raising her daughter.

A look into Lala Kent and Emmett Randall’s break-up

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent called it quits in October (Image via Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images)

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent reportedly started dating in 2015 amid the former’s divorce battle with Amber Childers. The pair initially kept their private lives under wraps but officially confirmed their relationship in 2018.

The duo also got engaged that same year and welcomed their first child together in March 2021. Unfortunately, Randall Emmett sparked cheating rumors after he was caught partying with two women in Nashville in October 2021.

The girls were also seen walking the streets with the producer, who attempted to hide once people recognized him in public. Following the controversy, Lala Kent deleted her boyfriend’s pictures from Instagram.

The Bravo star was seen then leaving Emmett’s Bel-Air home and entering the Beverly Hills Hotel with her daughter and two friends. On October 17, Kent allegedly liked a meme on Instagram that hinted towards Emmett’s cheating rumors.

Two days later, Lala Kent was spotted without her engagement ring in Los Angeles. This prompted followers to speculate that the couple had called off their engagement. The TV star was again seen without her ring during her Give Them Lala book signing on October 20.

On November 3, 2021, an insider told US Weekly that the pair had officially decided to part ways:

“For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

That same day, Lala Kent addressed the split and ongoing rumors about the couple during her Give Them Lala with Randall podcast:

"I obviously want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life. There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child.”

On November 17, Randall Emmett announced his departure from the Give Them Lala with Randall podcast. The following day, Lala Kent showed fans that she modified her “Rand” tattoo to “bRand new.”

The Vanderpump Rules alum also launched her rebranded Give Them Lala solo podcast on November 21. That same month she moved into her new home with her daughter and said she planned a private Thanksgiving.

Lala Kent also launched her “bRand new” merchandise and is currently looking forward to connecting with her fans in the Give Them Lala Live: The Brand New Tour next year.

