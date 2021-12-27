How many children does Willie Robertson have? Duck Dynasty star’s daughter, Rebecca, welcomes second child

Willie Robertson’s daughter and Duck Dynasty star Rebecca Robertson welcomed her second baby with her husband, John Reed Loflin. She revealed the news via Instagram over the weekend by sharing pictures of the newborn wrapped in a blanket while napping:

Rebecca’s friends and family members sent their best wishes in the comments. She and John are already the parents of a son Zane Israel Loflin, born in January 2019.

Rebecca had revealed in July 2021 that she was preparing to welcome a new family member. She showed off her baby bump the following month alongside some family pictures with her parents, Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, and her siblings, nieces, and nephews.

Children of Willie Robertson

Apart from being a popular television personality, Willie Robertson is also a father of six children.

John Luke

John Luke is Willie and Korie’s oldest child and is 24 years old. He grew up in the Duck Dynasty, which led to his high school graduation and marriage to Mary Kate McEachern in June 2015.

John is now studying Camping Outdoor and Adventure Leadership at Liberty University and is the father of a son, John Shepherd, born in October 2019.

Sadie

Sadie is the second oldest child of Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson and has worked on reality television and is also an influencer. She appeared on the 19th season of Dancing With the Stars and finished as the first runner-up.

Sadie Robertson visits Build Series to discuss her book ‘Live Fearless’ at Build Studio (Image via Mike Pont/Getty Images)

Sadie has also appeared in a few films, including God’s Not Dead 2 and I’m Not Ashamed. She tied the knot with Christian Huff in November 2019, and they are the parents of a daughter, Honey, born in May 2021.

Sadie has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, alongside 350,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Bella

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson’s youngest child is 18-year-old Bella. She has stayed away from the limelight since the end of the Duck Dynasty, only appearing on her sister’s YouTube videos.

Bella has appeared in only one movie, I’m Not Ashamed, and got engaged to Jacob Mayo in November 2020. The couple tied the knot in June 2021.

Will

Will is the adopted son of the Robertsons. He occasionally appeared on Duck Dynasty and is not involved in the family business like his siblings. Will is about to finish his graduation.

Rebecca

Rebecca is Robertson’s foster daughter and is not legally adopted by the family. She stayed with Willie and Korie for the first time, aged 16, while the family hosted her for her study abroad program.

The Gospel Herald states that Rebecca is the owner of the Duck and Dressing boutique with her mother in Monroe, LA. During her wedding in 2016, her father walked her down the aisle while the Robertson family was present.

Rowdy

Rowdy is another son adopted by Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson, and they announced his addition through Instagram in January 2016, stating that he had been with them since May 2015.

