Randall Emmett Nashville photos go viral as Lala Kent fuels break-up rumors

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent recently sparked break-up rumors after the latter removed all of her fiance’s pictures from her Instagram. The social media activity came just days after the former was allegedly seen partying with two women in Nashville.

As per the photos obtained by Instagram user @GirlGangz7733, Randall was reportedly seen walking on the streets of Nashville with two females by his side. The anonymous sender also mentioned that the producer attempted to hide after people recognized him on the streets:

“Saw Randall last night with two girls in Nashville that [were] not Lala. He tried to hide when we recognized him.”

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent's break-up rumors start up once again after Emmett's Nashville photo goes viral

A photo of Randall Emmett's night in Nashville immediately went viral upon release and several fans claimed that Randall Emmett had cheated on Lala Kent. The cheating rumors have further intensified after the latter’s suspicious social media activity.

After wiping Randall off her Instagram, the Vanderpump Rules alum posted a video of her walking inside a hotel with her daughter Ocean. In the video, she was seen with two friends who helped her carry the luggage and the child’s stroller.

The Bravo star also hinted at a possible separation with Randall by playing Beyonce’s Sorry in the background of her video. Fans were quick to point out that the song was about infidelity, and fit the ongoing speculations about the couple.

A look into Randall Emmett and Lala Kent’s relationship

Randall Emmett and Lala Kent sparked rumors of a secret romance after they met for a film project in 2015. The latter joined the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules that same year but continued to conceal the identity of her partner.

She abruptly left the show in season 5, after cast members accused her of forming a relationship with Randall while he was still married to his then-wife, Amber Childers. The couple reportedly parted ways in 2015 shortly before Randall started dating Lala.

Lala and Randall were spotted together during New Year’s in 2017 before the latter finalized his divorce with his former wife. The duo officially confirmed their relationship in 2018 and also got engaged that year.

Speaking about her beachside engagement, Lala Kent told US Weekly at the time:

“I can’t stop calling him my fiance. My face hurts from smiling! I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

The duo sparked breakup rumors for the first time in 2019 after Lala archived all of Randall’s pictures from her Instagram. However, she later confirmed to Page Six that it was a momentary decision and the couple are still going strong:

“In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged. I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I’m the one that put him out there like that.”

The couple also planned to tie the knot in 2020 but had to cancel their wedding plans due to the pandemic. Around that time, Lala Kent archived Randall Emmett’s pictures from her Instagram once again. She later explained that she was “mad” at the filmmaker:

“It won’t be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I’m petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it’s the most petty thing I do, I’m okay with it.”

In September 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Randall Emmett also told US Weekly that Lala Kent shares a close bond with his daughters, London and Rylee:

“My kids love Lala, she loves them like her own. I’m so lucky… [Lala] has really been there for me as a partner, but also as a stepmom. I’m just very blessed that the girls just love her the way they do and she loves them the way they do and they have this bond.”

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, in March 2021 and even mentioned that they were looking forward to having another baby.

However, the couple have sparked separation rumors once again. It remains to be seen if they will reconcile or finally call it quits this time. Lala Kent is also yet to address Randall Emmett’s cheating rumors.

