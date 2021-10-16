What is Maximillion Cooper's net worth? All about rapper Eve's husband as couple set to welcome first child together 

British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper and his wife rapper Eve are expecting their first child together. The latter recently took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy and announced that their child is expected to arrive in February 2022.

The businessman also shared a similar post on his social media and mentioned that the couple is “very excited” to have a “lil human” on the way.

Although this is the singer’s first biological child with the entrepreneur, she is already a stepmother to four of his children; from Cooper's previous relationship. During an old interview with People, the Tambourine crooner had opened up about being a stepmother:

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband — then-boyfriend — I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.'”

Maximillion Cooper and Eve tied the knot in June 2014 after four years of a relationship. The Gumball 3000 founder shares Lotus (19), Jagger (17), Cash (15) and Mini (13) with former wife, Julie Brangstrup.

Exploring Maximillion Cooper's fortune in 2021

Maximillion Cooper has an approximate net worth of $60 million (Image via Maximillion Cooper/Instagram)

Maximillion Cooper is a British entrepreneur, racecar driver and skateboarder. He is best known as the founder of Gumball 3000; a group of companies that owns an apparel brand, a registered charity, and organizes the annual celebrity motor rally covering 3000 miles across public roads.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the businessman has an estimated net worth of $60 million. The majority of his earnings come from his prominent entrepreneurship venture. The 49-year-old founded the company in 1999; blending his passion for cars, entertainment, fashion and music.

The businessman also gained significant financial profit from the apparel brand that operates under the signature name of the rally.

In addition to individual sales, the company has also profited from collaborations with popular fashion brands like Puma, Adidas and Nixon. Gumball 3000 has also released several card and video games, as well as films like Gumball 3000: The Movie, Gumball 3000: 6 Days in May and Gumball 3000: Live in 2006.

Maximillion Cooper also acquired some fortune from his ventures outside his all-round business. He began his career as a fashion designer. He also served as a skateboarder and competed in racecar competitions in the past.

However, the popular business figure has also contributed his prominent fortune to philanthropic activities. He established the Gumball 3000 charity organization, a foundation to help underprivileged children in the UK. Every year, Maximillion Cooper organizes grand auctions to donate the proceedings to the charity.

More about Maximillion Cooper-founded Gumball 300

The rally began as a road trip with friends but went on to target wealthy individuals and celebrities. It had an initial entry fee of $8,700 and all participants were required to bring their own vehicles. Several prominent names like Deadmau5, David Hasselhoff, Usher, Lewis Hamilton and Tinie Tempah have taken part in the rally in the past.

However, the race did not come with a winning prize as Maximillion Cooper refrained from offering prizes to maintain safety measures. Gumball 3000 gained further recognition after it was featured in MTV’s Jackass. It attracted more celebrity contestants over the years and the entry fee was increased to $28,000 per driver in 2007.

Unfortunately, that same year the event was canceled after two people in Macedonia were killed in an accident during the race. However, the rally returned the following year, beginning in San Francisco and ending at the Beijing Olympics in China.

The current entry fee of the event has been raised to $100,000 for each driver but continues to gain participants from around the globe. The revenue from the event largely contributed to Maximillion Cooper's net value.

