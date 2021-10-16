Who is Mia Swier? All about Darren Criss' wife as couple set to welcome first child together 

Former 'Glee' star Darren Criss announced he is expecting his first child with his wife Mia Swier on Friday, October 15. The actor and singer-songwriter shared the news on Instagram. He posted a series of snaps of himself and his wife, along with fetal ultrasound scans.

In the caption of the post, Darren Criss mentioned that the baby is due in Spring 2022. He wrote:

"We've been making music for years… But this time we made a BEAT.⁣ ⁣The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

The couple received several congratulations from their celebrity friends, including current Queen headman Adam Lambert, actress Rachel Zegler, musician Augie Bello, and actor Kevin McHale, among others.

Who is Darren Criss' wife, Mia Swier?

Darren Criss has been with Mia Swier since mid-2010. After seven and a half years of dating, the couple got engaged in January 2018. According to PEOPLE, the couple met way back in 2006 through mutual friends.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier tied the knot on February 14, 2019, in New Orleans.

Mia Swier (aka Mia Elan Swier and Mia Von Glitz) currently works as a Writer/Producer at Fox Networks. She has directed and produced promotional content for movies and shows like Glee, Scream Queens, Gracepoint, The Mindy Project, New Girl, Raising Hope and The Following.

Swier is reportedly 35 years old and has extensive experience producing promotional content for series like Dexter, Homeland, Californication, Weeds, House of Lies, Shameless, and more. She has also worked on creating promos for The Twilight Saga.

The Los Angeles-based producer has also directed short films and a music video for Keke Palmer's "I Don't Belong to You." Mia Swier co-founded a film production company called Effin Media in 2009. In the same year, she started an alt-punk garage rock band, Shoot the Freak, where she was the bassist/vocalist. When the band broke up in 2012, Mia Swier went on to co-found another band, an all-girl Guns N' Roses tribute band called Guns N' Hoses. She left the band in 2015 due to work pressure.

Mia Swier has also produced events and telecasts in her career, including Saturday Night Live, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Tony Awards, The Daytime Emmy Awards, The Superbowl, The NFL Kickoff, and many more.

Mia studied Media Studies and Television Production at New York University's Steinhardt School and has worked with networks like ABC, NBC, Showtime and USA Network.

