Fans slam Desiree Montoya’s boyfriend, Dami Elmoreno, after video of him supposedly cheating on her surfaces online

The drama never seems to end in the TikTok community, the latest being Damien Elmoreno cheating on social media influencer Desiree Montoya. Popular Instagram page @tiktokinsiders shared snippets of the former Facetiming other girls and how Montoya responded to it.

The couple has been dating for quite a while and has amassed its own fan base. Desiree Montoya’s followers quickly attacked Dami Elmoreno for his actions, and many said she “deserves better”.

Video of Damien Elmoreno allegedly cheating on Desiree Montoya circulates online

A TikToker uploaded a video to the platform showcasing Dami Elmoreno consuming alcohol and calling several women. The 17-year-old was also shown on a video call with someone who did not seem to be Desiree Montoya.

After the cheating allegations circulated online, Elmoreno took to his Instagram, which is now private. He put up a picture of Desiree Montoya in a now-deleted story and called her a “s**t”.

As the couple continued to argue publicly, Montoya, 16 uploaded a video of herself on TikTok, which had the following text:

“I will never be loyal to any soul ever again.”

Desiree Montoya is a member of the TikTok creator collaborative The Bay House FL. She rose to fame after posting videos of herself lip-synching to popular songs.

The Texas-native had also created a YouTube channel with her ex-boyfriend Baby Diego. Although “Diego & Desi” holds only one video, they managed to amass over 67k followers to date.

Desiree Montoya has also become a famous influencer online and has amassed over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She is also a FashionNova brand ambassador, which has only increased her following.

Since the cheating accusations were brought to light by @tiktokinsiders, neither of the two have publicly stated that they are not together anymore. Montoya’s video is the only evidence available online of the fact that the two might have separated.

