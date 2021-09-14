 Who is Luna Montana? Omer Fedi's ex-girlfriend slams musician amid Addison Rae cheating rumors 

As Addison Rae climbs her way to Hollywood celebrity status, her guitarist boyfriend Omer Fedi lands himself in trouble as rumors of him cheating on the He’s All That actress circulate online. A resurfaced clip of his ex-girlfriend Luna Montana calling him “toxic” has also landed him in hot waters.

The 21-year-old guitarist, popularly known for playing for Machine Gun Kelly, gained more traction as he started dating TikTok sensation, Addison Rae. Since then, Fedi has been a hot topic.

A clip of Luna Montana, who he previously dated, is making rounds on the internet, where she spoke in detail about her relationship with the Israeli guitarist.

What did Luna Montana say about Omer Fedi?

The dancer and lifestyle YouTuber was seen telling Omer Fedi’s latest girlfriend to be "careful" as Fedi could be a handful. As she was doing her makeup, Montana said in the clip:

“He treated me like absolute trash from the start, would hang up on me in the middle of phone calls, would tell me that my hair looked bad straight, I jokingly said I wanted lip injections, and he was like yeah you should get lip injections, he was absolute trash, did not want me around, whatever.”

Speaking about their relationship, she continued:

“For several months, it was toxic. I think I blocked him like five different times, and when we were out at a party, he made out with another girl who was in the same car as me. I completely lost myself, wasn’t present around my friends; everything I did was for him; I showed my body more on Instagram because he told me I would get more likes. If he didn’t like one photo of me or whatever, I would delete it.”

As the clip circulated online, some people had to say:

Omer Fedi cheats on Addison Rae

As the 20-year-old debut actress appears on the star-studded Met Gala carpet, a TikTok of Omer Fedi talking to two girls circulates online. The two girls went on to be identified as twin influencers Sarah and Leah Talabi. Fedi was allegedly caught kissing both.

Popular Instagram account @deuxmoi also reported that the guitarist and the twins took turns kissing.

As cheating rumors intensified online, with the twins receiving death threats as well, they took to TikTok denying the cheating allegations by saying:

“These rumors are 1000% not true…we had gotten hate messages and death threats for something we didn’t even do.”

Neither Addison Rae nor Omer Fedi has made a statement updating the status of their relationship as of now. Rae was caught liking and quickly deleting a Tweet that read:

“@talabitwins how could someone (let alone two people) make out with a guy knowing that he is in a committed relationship like how do you sleep at night #addisondeservesbetter.”

Although Rae tried to save herself from receiving attention, a screenshot of her liking the tweet was unfortunately already bagged.

