Who is Nina Lin? TikTok star goes viral for sneaking into Met Gala 2021 without a pass

The annual Met Gala took place on September 13 this year, and TikToker Nina Lin attended the event without an invite. The social media influencer posted a YouTube video titled, "I SNUCK INTO THE MET GALA!!! 2021.”

Lin was seen taking selfies with several celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Emma Chamberlain, as she got an up-close look at the glamorous celebrities who attended the event.

In the uploaded YouTube video, which has amassed close to a million views in two days, Lin was seen getting ready for the event by wearing an expensive pantsuit to make sure she fitted into the fashion event.

In the video’s description, she also mentioned that she almost got caught eight times, but she finessed “her a*s in.”

Who is Nina Lin, the woman who sneaked her way into the Met Gala?

The TikTok star has amassed over two million followers on the platform along with garnering 19 million likes due to her popularity on the video-sharing platform for her lip-synching videos along with comedic and beauty-related content.

Her YouTube channel has amassed over 11k subscribers. Although she has a fan following of her own on social media, Nina Lin has been banned from Instagram.

The 20-year-old who sports a raspy New York accent went viral online after creating comedic skits on how to defend yourself on the streets of a city at 2 AM.

Nina Lin was also called out online earlier this year after using a racial slur in one of her videos. Since the incident came to light, she had shared an apology which said:

“As an Asian American, I should not be saying that f**king word. For the people who I offended, I’m deeply sorry, and I hope you guys take this apology. I’m not asking for forgiveness, but I just want to let y'all know I f**ked up, and the only thing I can do right now is reflect on it, and I will.”

Nina Lin may soon be due for another apology if she gets caught for being a security threat at the high-profile event.

