Who is Dieunerst Collin, aka 'The Killer Whale'? Kid from viral Terio from Popeyes meme wins NJ State Football Championship

Dieunerst Collin, best known as "Popeye's meme boy", has become a high school state football champion. He was immensely popular when Vine had taken over the internet. The viral sensation is now a New Jersey football champion.

In 2013, Dieunerst Collin was mistaken for another viral star, Lil Terio. The former's hilarious awkward reaction led to him becoming viral on Vine. The video, which was shot at Popeye's, amassed over 19 million views, and Collin was called the "Popeye meme boy".

The youngster now plays for East Orange High School. He was nicknamed "The Killer Whale" by the All-Conference First Team as well.

Dieunerst Collin goes from being a meme to football champion

Collin is the senior offensive lineman for the East Orange football team. Along with being a star in the field, he has also acquired academic success. He holds a 3.2 GPA.

Coached by Rae Oliver, the young athlete has acquired a massive fanbase online. Dieunerst Collin's journey to football victory has been covered by renowned publications, including 247 Sports and Sports Illustrated.

The social media star recently took to his Twitter account, celebrating his team's dramatic "triple-overtime victory." His account is dedicated to sharing his recruitment journey. He has also shared his championship celebrations on the platform.

Dieunerst Collin also shared a picture of himself holding a trophy, and his tweet read:

The internet was surprised to see the 'meme boy' claim success on the football field.

"Bro! Wow! His meme is worldwide famous! Meme dude plays football (I didn't know that) & has a NJ High School Football State Title too??? Respect."

Another said:

"Dieunerst "Killer Whale" Collin from the legendary meme is a high school state champion… Feel old yet? Asking you a question Dieunerst "Killer Whale" Collin from the legendary meme."

Here's one more tweet:

"From Popeyes to State Champion!! East Orange"

The internet star has also amassed a large following on Instagram. He boasts over 27,800 followers on the social media platform. He has only eight posts, all being him on the football field.

