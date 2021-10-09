Hoyeon Jung 'obsessed' with xQc: Meme explained, as viral tweet sends fans into a tizzy

The internet has been left in a frenzy after Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung allegedly claimed to be obsessed with Canadian twitch streamer xQc. Fans of the Squid Game star were confused after popular website Dexerto tweeted that the actress was “obsessed” with the gamer.

The 27-year-old actress became a popular rising star after appearing in Netlfix’s super hit thriller series Squid Game. Since then, the model turned actress has gained several followers on Instagram. Fans of HoYeon cannot get enough of the actress and wish to know every single detail about her.

Dexerto @Dexerto Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @xQc on Twitch."I just think he's something the world needs right now, whenever I watch him my mood changes for the better." Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @xQc on Twitch."I just think he's something the world needs right now, whenever I watch him my mood changes for the better." https://t.co/ulE8Xvuu9k

As the news publication released the latest tweet, fans could not believe that the actress was “obsessed” with xQc.

Is HoYeon really obsessed with xQc?

As mentioned above, the confusion regarding HoYeon’s interests stems from Dexerto’s tweet, which suggested that the actress was invested in xQc's videos. The publication’s tweet read:

“Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @xQc on Twitch. "I just think he's something the world needs right now, whenever I watch him my mood changes for the better."

After the tweet went online, the 25-year-old streamer went on to reshare the original Dexerto tweet along with captioning it:

“REAL AND TRUE.”

A clip of xQc reacting to the tweet is also available online. While speaking about HoYeon’s interview, he said:

“Nah, it’s true. Guys I watched the leak interview. Guys the interview isn’t even up yet. Umm… I got an early draft of it.”

Although it has not been confirmed whether xQc’s claims are valid, no proof of the actress’ interview with the fashion magazine is available online. A leaked video of the interview is not available online either.

xQc is not the first gamer to be associated with the Squid Game actress. Tweets regarding HoYeon being “obsessed with ‘Mask’ by Dream” have also made rounds around the internet.

Wheat 2 @wheatspams just wanna put this here cause i think its funny as hell just wanna put this here cause i think its funny as hell https://t.co/hN6etdzmCW

The tweet speaking of the actress’ obsession with Dream also read:

“I just think his lyricism, energy, and passion is unmatched by anyone else in the game right now.”

It’s safe to say that the tweets claiming that the actress has an obsession with streamers are bogus and an ongoing meme. Other such memes seen online include:

QB Guru Bas @bas99_ Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "Whole Lotta Red" by Playboi Carti“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better" Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "Whole Lotta Red" by Playboi Carti“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I listen to it my mood changes for the better" https://t.co/VtcVhmXkpf

Neither HoYeon Jung nor Vogue Korea has publicly denied the claims. It seems like the meme will continue to confuse fans and make them believe such tweets.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar