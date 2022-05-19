“Ringmaster got robbed”: The Masked Singer fans wanted Ringmaster to win Season 7

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired its finale on Wednesday on FOX, with three finalists: Firefly, Ringmaster, and Prince. At the end of the final episode, Firefly was announced the winner of this season.

The Masked Singer is a reality TV show that invites celebrities who showcase their singing talent but do not reveal their identity. They hide behind costumes and reveal their identity only after being eliminated from the show.

The official synopsis of the finale (Episode 11) reads:

"The winners from each of the three final rounds compete head-to-head in the Season 7 finale."

The first participant to pack their bags in the season finale was Prince, who turned out to be Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson. Later, fans were left in shock when host Nick Cannon announced that Firefly had won the season by beating Ringmaster in the finale.

What do The Masked Singer fans have to say?

When Ringmaster was eliminated after Cheyenne Jackson’s Prince, her identity was also revealed. Ringmaster was Hayley Orrantia, who is famously known as Erica from ABC’s comedy series, The Goldbergs.

Firefly was then unmasked, and she turned out to be Teyana Taylor. The majority of fans were rooting for Ringmaster to win The Masked Singer Season 7, and many believed that the contestant was robbed of the opportunity.

Here's how fans reacted to the announcement:

Stephen Pruitt @just_stevo1930 Ringmaster just got robbed on #TheMaskedSinger no way Firefly should’ve won Ringmaster just got robbed on #TheMaskedSinger no way Firefly should’ve won

Sansa520 @sansa520 Sorry not sorry… RingMaster should have won. I’m still disappointed in FireFly’s behavior when she stormed off stage in her heat when she was bottom 2. Piss poor behavior should not be rewarded with a trophy #TheMaskedSinger Sorry not sorry… RingMaster should have won. I’m still disappointed in FireFly’s behavior when she stormed off stage in her heat when she was bottom 2. Piss poor behavior should not be rewarded with a trophy #TheMaskedSinger

FlyEaglesFly @steven5417 Ringmaster was far better, and easily should have won. Stupid.. #TheMaskedSinger Ringmaster was far better, and easily should have won. Stupid.. #TheMaskedSinger

Who is Ringmaster’s Hayley Orrantia?

Hayley Orrantia was the celebrity behind the Ringmaster costume. She is best known as Erica Goldberg from The Goldbergs but is also an incredible singer and songwriter.

Her first reality TV gig was The X Factor in 2011 where she met The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger. One of Ringmaster’s clues stated that she had met the judge in the past.

The 28-year-old has also starred in multiple TV shows and movies, including God’s Not Dead 2, Cooper and the Castle Hills Gang, Schooled, Find a Way or Make One, and Christmas is Canceled.

One of Ringmaster’s clues was a mug with Miley Cyrus’ picture on it. This hinted at Orrantia’s gig as one of the background singers on Cyrus’ TV show Hannah Montana. Another clue was a Nashville board that showed the place where she worked as a realtor with her father. Her successful career has resulted in her having an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Orrantia’s Ringmaster earned the first runner-up spot, and Teyana Taylor’s Firefly won Season 7. Taylor, aka Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert, is a singer/songwriter, dancer, choreographer, actress, model, and director. She is the wife of NBA player Iman Shumpert.

Before Taylor, the singing competition series' winners included Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), and Queen of Hearts (Jewel).

The Masked Singer Season 7 was hosted by Nick Cannon and a panel of mentors, including Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy.

