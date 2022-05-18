Who is Ringmaster on The Masked Singer Season 7? Fans guess Hayley Orrantia

Season 7 of The Masked Singer is set to air its finale this Wednesday, May 18, on FOX, featuring three finalists — Ringmaster, Firefly and Prince.

Team Good’s Ringmaster was the second participant to earn a spot in the season finale. She appeared in the second round alongside four masked singers, namely Miss Teddy (Jennifer Holliday), Hydra (Penn & Teller), Lemur (Christie Brinkley), and Armadillo (Duane Chapman).

Going by the clues and hints, fans are guessing that the celebrity behind the costume of Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia.

What do The Masked Singer fans have to say?

Viewers have been sharing multiple celebrity names as their guesses since Ringmaster first appeared on The Masked Singer Season 7. Kate Hudson, China McClain, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey were some of the plausible guesses. However, majority of fans are now guessing that Hayley Orrantia is the celebrity behind the Ringmaster's mask after last week’s episode.

Take a look at fans’ predictions about Ringmaster.

WMOLTheMusicOfOurLife @WMOLTheMusic I know Hayley Orrantia is The Ringmaster on #TheMaskedSinger I know Hayley Orrantia is The Ringmaster on #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/ie1uqRBKpB

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Hayley orrantia who is the ringmaster is incredible, Her performance was amazing this season #TheMaskedSinger Hayley orrantia who is the ringmaster is incredible, Her performance was amazing this season #TheMaskedSinger.

alexis @sunflowercolbs im so fully convinced that the ringmaster is hayley orrantia #TheMaskedSinger im so fully convinced that the ringmaster is hayley orrantia #TheMaskedSinger

จิรายุส จุลปานะ @OrangeDecemMan If Ringmaster was revealed to be Hayley Orrantia, (who aged about 27-28 because she was born in the 90s) will be the first contestant that was in the 20s to appear on The Masked Singer Finale. #TheMaskedSinger If Ringmaster was revealed to be Hayley Orrantia, (who aged about 27-28 because she was born in the 90s) will be the first contestant that was in the 20s to appear on The Masked Singer Finale. #TheMaskedSinger

Born in the Golden State of Cali in 1994..she was a contestant on x factor when Nicole was a judge and girl has written songgs for other artists Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia from The Goldbergs..Born in the Golden State of Cali in 1994..she was a contestant on x factor when Nicole was a judge and girl has written songgs for other artists #TheMaskedSinger Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia from The Goldbergs..Born in the Golden State of Cali in 1994..she was a contestant on x factor when Nicole was a judge and girl has written songgs for other artists #TheMaskedSinger https://t.co/HdApy365MR

Clues indicate that Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia

Ringmaster made her first appearance in Episode 4 (March 30) of this season and delivered a mind-blowing performance singing The Climb by Miley Cyrus. She then performed on April 6 and April 13 before appearing on The Masked Singer stage with two other finalists last week.

The sentence clues that might help guess the celebrity behind Ringmaster’s costume are:

1) I took a chance doing something completely different, and it’s been paying off for the last ten years.

2) I’ve never been part of a group before, and we tried our best to make it work, but I knew I wanted more.

3) Nicole, it’s good to see you again!

Object clues include a sign reading “Welcome to Nashville,” an elf with a stop sign, driver’s license of Golden State, tic-tac-toe’s “x” on the board. The mega clue stated:

“You should know that I’m a 90’s chick but I’ve been songwriting for as long as I can remember.”

Other hints include a guitar, a board with “NASA” written in it, a mug with Miley Cyrus’ picture, laughing emoji, report cards and a bottle of "Sweet Southern.”

Most of the clues hint that Ringmaster is Hayley Orrantia. For example, Orrantia is best known for her role as Erica in ABC’s comedy series, The Goldbergs. The laughing emoji and the Golden State driver’s license hint at Orrantia’s show.

Interestingly, the celebrity was one of the background singers in Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana. Ringmaster’s hints included a mug with Cyrus’ picture and her first song on The Masked Singer was The Climb by the popstar.

In 2011, Orrantia participated in reality TV show, The X Factor, where Nicole Scherzinger was one of the judges. Ringmaster’s clues included a tic-tac-toe board with “x” on it and she hinted at running into the The Masked Singer judge again. Moreover, the contestant’s “90’s chick” clue may indicate Orrantia’s birth year of 1994. The Nashville hint might relate to the singer’s experience as a realtor who flipped houses in Nashville with her father.

Although the clues indicate that Hayley Orrantia might be the Ringmaster from The Masked Singer, we have to wait for the ultimate reveal on the finale airing Wednesday, May 18 at 8.00 PM ET on FOX.

