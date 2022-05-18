The Masked Singer Season 7 finale: Fans claim Team Good's Prince is Cheyenne Jackson

The Masked Singer Season 7 is set to air its finale with three finalists, namely Prince, Firefly, and Ringmaster. The episode will air on FOX on Wednesday, May 18 at 8.00 PM ET.

Team Good’s Prince has become one of the fan-favorite contestants on the show since his introduction in the third round. His team included Team Good’s Space Bunny (Shaggy), Team Cuddly’s Baby Mammoth (Kirstie Alley), and Team Bad’s Jack in the Box (Rudy Giuliani) and Queen Cobras (En Vogue).

Fans and judges have been highly impressed with his skills right from his first performance on the show. Some netizens assumed at first that Prince was Enrique Iglesias. However, last week’s performance and clues have now convinced fans that the contestant is actually Cheyenne Jackson.

Predictions made by The Masked Singer fans

Initially, fans were divided as to the identity of the Prince. Enrique Iglesias, Matthew Morrison and Jamie Lee were the popular choices. However, majority of fans are now confident that the contestant is none other than Broadway star Cheyenne Jackson after the last episode's clues.

Take a look at fans’ predictions on Twitter.

Olivia Gilreath @liv2wavy BRO NO ONE CAN TELL ME THAT PRINCE ISNT CHEYENNE JACKSON!!! All of the clues add up including the clue we got tonight. The wolf is most likely connected to where he played in werewolves within I haven’t quite added up the rest of the clues yet but I will soon #TheMaskedSinger BRO NO ONE CAN TELL ME THAT PRINCE ISNT CHEYENNE JACKSON!!! All of the clues add up including the clue we got tonight. The wolf is most likely connected to where he played in werewolves within I haven’t quite added up the rest of the clues yet but I will soon #TheMaskedSinger

Ashley Wolf @ashley_wolf95 Know 2 of the finalists. I’ve know Cheyenne Jackson as the Prince. And this recap I finally got ringmaster as Hayley from the Goldbergs. But I’m not sure of Firefly yet. #TheMaskedSinger Know 2 of the finalists. I’ve know Cheyenne Jackson as the Prince. And this recap I finally got ringmaster as Hayley from the Goldbergs. But I’m not sure of Firefly yet. #TheMaskedSinger

Alexis STREAM WISHING @AlexisLarsh

#TheMaskedSinger Oh yeah The Prince is 100% Cheyenne Jackson Oh yeah The Prince is 100% Cheyenne Jackson #TheMaskedSinger

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 The ringmaster is hayley orrantia, The prince is cheyenne jackson, And the firefly is teyana taylor #TheMaskedSinger The ringmaster is hayley orrantia, The prince is cheyenne jackson, And the firefly is teyana taylor #TheMaskedSinger.

laurynn @planetlaurynn Prince is Cheyenne Jackson you can’t change my mind #TheMaskedSinger Prince is Cheyenne Jackson you can’t change my mind #TheMaskedSinger

Ana 🌸💞💐 @photolover82 🏼 #TheMaskedSinger The Prince killed it I am certain it is Cheyenne Jackson The Prince killed it I am certain it is Cheyenne Jackson 🙌🏼 #TheMaskedSinger

All about the Prince’s clues

Donning a Frog Prince costume, The Masked Singer contestant has won many hearts with his powerful voices. The clues related to him are strongly reminiscent of Cheyenne Jackson’s life and career.

Prince’s sentence clues include:

1) "I’m happy to be back on a team, and I hope to knock it out of the park."

2) "People always judge me by what they saw on the outside. Why could no one see the Prince I was on the inside?"

3) "I come from a tiny little town where I wasn’t always understood, and music was my first love; and ever the years, I’ve become known for other things other than music."

Plenty of other clues to his identity, including images, clips and symbols were featured on the show over the course of the season. A red exercise ball with “MARS” written on it, a teddy bear, song notes, a watch, a jacket with number 30 written on it, a blue duffel bag, diamond ring, the price of his workout video ($20.06) and luggage were notable clues.

Prince’s mega clue stated:

“Well, I have toured a lot of hotels all over the world, and this has to be the most wild one yet.”

Let us examine how Prince’s clues connect with Cheyenne Jackson.

His sentence clue “back on a team” might refer to Jackson’s return to FOX network. Prior to The Masked Singer, Jackson starred in FOX’s shows like Glee and Call Me Kat. Also, the hint about “tiny little town” might be an indication of his hometown of Oldtown, Idaho, where the population is below 200.

Jackson is also a fitness enthusiast. The clue Teddy Bear might refer to Jackson’s Broadway show, All Shook Up, which featured a song named Teddy Bear/Hound Dog. Moreover, MARS might hint at the Broadway star’s guest appearance on Life on Mars.

Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in a greeting video for Prince on The Masked Singer. The veteran actress is Jackson’s co-star in the upcoming sci-fi movie, Borderlands. Going by the singer's Instagram, he is also friends with the show's judge Robin Thicke and guest mentor Leslie Jordan.

Viewers will find out whether Prince is Cheyenne Jackson or not on The Masked Singer Season 7 finale airing on Wednesday, May 18, at 8.00 PM ET on FOX.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee